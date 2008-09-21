Social networking sites can help with loans, money management

The Internet, which has wrought major changes in the way people conduct their lives, is changing the way people manage their finances and borrow money.

What social networking sites like My Space and Facebook have done for online personal interaction, Web sites like finicity.com, Prosper and GreenNote are now doing for personal finance.

"This is the second stage of social networking," said Chris Larsen, chief executive of Prosper. "Social networking started out as communication and entertainment, and now has evolved into more basic things such as business services and finance."

One recently launched personal finance Web site, finicity.com, combines a money management tool with an online support system of mentors, groups and financial experts to help users eliminate debt, increase savings, pay off mortgages and retire early.

"The key to that is that people are just able to be more proactive in their decision making," said Steve Smith, chief executive of Finicity.

The site's money management tool is called "Mvelopes," and is based on traditional envelope budgeting, in which consumers divide their paychecks among paper envelopes designated for spending categories such as mortgage, food and entertainment.

As you spend, the money is deducted from the corresponding electronic envelopes, and the balance is automatically updated.

When the money in an envelope is gone, you must either wait to spend in that category or transfer money from another envelope, knowing that spending in that category will have to be cut back as a result.

Mvelopes links to the user's bank to automatically retrieve all transactions and keep a running balance of each virtual envelope.

Users of Finicity also share ideas on how to better manage money.

"It's good to have tools, but it's very nice to be able to join in a community of people who think the way I do, who may have similar situations as me, a community that can help create the drive, the passion and the desire to follow through," Smith said.

As a way to facilitate discussion among its customers, investment firm Charles Schwab recently launched an online community for clients who are active traders.

"It's a place for serious investors who want to discuss strategies and tactics that can help them become better traders," said Richard Levine, vice president of Charles Schwab Active Trading Services. "It allows for knowledge-building, skill-building, the exchange of information with like-minded investors to pursue a strategy, to pursue a particular investment."

One of the hottest areas in social personal finance is peer-to-peer lending.

In such a transaction, people looking for low-cost loans bypass traditional financial institutions and create listings on Web sites that detail how much they want to borrow, what they're planning to use the money for, and how much they're willing to pay in interest.

Those with money to lend can peruse the listings, which include details about borrowers' credit histories, and bid on the loans they want to fund.

The recent credit crunch has driven more people toward peer-to-peer lending.

"You're seeing a lot of creditworthy people who used to have lots of options who have really been limited," Larsen said. "We're seeing those people now come to Prosper as another alternative. It's really changed the type of customer we're seeing."

GreenNote allows students to ask for student loans.

"This is a way for a student to tap into their social network, their extended network of family and friends, who may be interested in helping them in their cause for education," said Akash Agarwal, GreenNote chief executive. "The student creates a profile and invites people, and our system takes over."

Many consumers use social lending to pay off credit cards, according to a report issued last December by Javelin Strategy & Research in Pleasanton, Calif., which conducts research on financial services.

"Although it is a relatively new concept, the demand for paying off credit card balances through P2P loans is substantial and could arrive at approximately $159 billion in funded loans by 2012," the report said.

***

On the Net:

finicity: www.finicity.com

Prosper: www.prosper.com

GreenNote: www.greennote.com