Wal-Mart poised to start building outlet at former South Shore Plaza

After a one-year wait, Wal-Mart is set to begin construction of a new -- and, it says, more attractive -- outlet in Hamburg.

The retailer has applied for building permits for the new location at the former South Shore Plaza, at Southwestern Boulevard and Rogers Road, Hamburg Code Enforcement Officer Kurt Allen said.

He expects Wal-Mart's contractor, Allied Builders of Rochester, to have equipment working on the site shortly.

"There doesn't seem like there's going to be any hitches. . . . They'll probably be clearing ground next week," Allen said.

After waiting months for construction to begin, "now there's a major rush," he added.

Plans for the 205,000-square-foot store cleared the planning process last year. A lawsuit charging that the town mishandled the project's environmental review was dismissed in June 2007.

But the retailer put the project on the shelf temporarily while it slowed down its construction plans nationally, taking a second look at proposed new locations, spokesman Philip Serghini said.

The Hamburg store passed the review, "unlike three other sites in New York," he said.

When complete about a year from now, the building will show off Wal-Mart's new design style, billed as more attractive than the utilitarian, blue-and-gray outlets with which shoppers are familiar.

"I don't know how to describe it," Serghini said. "It's supposed to be much more aesthetic."

The buildings of the former South Shore Plaza have been razed to make room for the store, which is to include a grocery and pharmacy as well as merchandise. Wal-Mart no longer calls such outlets "supercenters," Serghini said, since all of its new locations have supermarkets and pharmacies.

The new store will replace one three miles to the north on McKinley Parkway, at the seven corners intersection. The Town Board has approved rezoning of that site to allow big-box retailers, boosting the marketing of the property.

Serghini wouldn't discuss the likely price of the building or name any prospective buyers. Wal-Mart will consider selling to other retailers, including direct competitors, he said.

