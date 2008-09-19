JUST ANNOUNCED / New concerts

THRICE. 7:30 p. m. Oct. 5. With Settings and Finale. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. www.townballroom.com. $16.50 advance, $18 day of show (box office, Tickets.com).

***

EMERSON HART AND DELTA GOODREM. 7 p. m. Oct. 10. With Leslie Stanwyck. Hard Rock Cafe, 333 Prospect St., Niagara Falls. 282-0007. $10 (www.ticketweb.com). JOSH BLUE. 8 p. m. Oct. 12. Comedy. With Kristen Becker. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. 884-4400. $25.

***

COMPANIA FLAMENCO JOSE PORCEL. 8 p. m. Oct. 17. Dance. Mainstage Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus, Amherst. 645-ARTS. www.ubcfa.org. $18 general, $10 students (box office, Ticketmaster).

***

A JAZZ AND R&B EXPLOSION. 7 and 10:30 p. m. Nov. 1. With Roy Ayers plus the Fabulous Old School B-Boys with Juanita Duncan. Tralf, 622 Main St. 852-2860. www.tralfmusichall.com. $30 advance, $35 day of show (box office, Ticketmaster).

***

POP GO THE WIGGLES LIVE! 6:30 p. m. Nov. 3. HSBC Arena. (888) 223-6000. www.hsbcarena.com. Tickets are $18-$38 and go on sale at 9 a. m. today (box office, Tickets.com).

***

DARK STAR ORCHESTRA. 7 p. m. Nov. 25. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. www.townballroom.com. Tickets are $25 advance, $29 day of show and go on sale Saturday (box office, Tickets.com).