Amid troubled air industry, Buffalo's airport flying fine

The U. S. airline industry might be feeling fiscal angst, but Buffalo area travelers aren't adding to its woes.

Despite rising air fares, route reductions and mounting fees for baggage handling, snacks and even pillows, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport set another monthly passenger record. The Buffalo airport is also on pace to set a sixth-consecutive annual milestone.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority counted 286,097 enplanements in August, a 7.66 percent improvement over August 2007, which was also a record-setter. Through the first eight months of 2008, the departing flier count was 1.9 million, compared to 1.8 for the same period in 2007.

"We're on track to set a new yearly record. We are projecting hitting 5.6 million, or 5.7 million total passengers for 2008," said NFTA Executive Director Lawrence Meckler.

The Buffalo airport's 2007 record was 5.3 million.

Southwest Airlines remained Buffalo's No. 1 airline in August, attracting 24 percent of fliers. US Airways squeaked out the No. 2 spot, with 18 percent, following closely by JetBlue Airways, with 17 percent.

In August, the average cost of an advance purchase ticket out of Buffalo was $190, down from $231 in July.

The NFTA also announced improved direct air service between Buffalo and Albany. US Airways, which eliminated the route in mid-2007, then relaunched it earlier this year with an initial sky-high fare of $1,150, has added a new Friday night-only flight to the state capital.

The new, non-stop flight, priced at $229, departs the Buffalo airport at 9 p. m. on Friday evenings. The airline will continue to offer just one daily, non-stop return flight.

US Airways has also boosted its non-stop service to New York's LaGuardia airport, bringing the daily flight count to an even dozen.

Meanwhile, it's grounded two daily flight to Boston and cut a flight to Philadelphia from its schedule.

September flights changes also include an additional, nonstop Continental Airlines flight from Buffalo to Newark. Continental now has six daily direct flights to the New Jersey airport.

AirTran Airways has added a second daily non-stop flight to Orlando, and will resume operation of a single daily flight to Ft. Myers, Fla. on Oct. 1.

Several airlines also trimmed their Buffalo flight rosters as of Sept. 1, including JetBlue, which has gone from 10 to nine daily flights to New York's JFK airport. American Eagle's seasonal non-stop service to Dallas has concluded, and AirTran and Delta have each cut a daily, direct flight to Atlanta.

