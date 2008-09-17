Tax hike seen despite 'no growth budget'

Amherst town property owners could see an average 14 percent increase in special-district taxes next year despite a "no growth" budget unveiled Tuesday by Amherst Town Supervisor Satish Mohan.

Mohan's proposed 2009 special-districts budget would trim expenses over this year's budget but still raise taxes by $2.7 million because the town has less money in its savings accounts to offset the gap between town revenues and expenditures.

Despite obligatory increases in employee salaries, health benefits and fuel costs, Mohan said he was glad he could recommend a budget that still keeps spending flat.

"There was a lot of struggle," he said, "but anything we do, we have to have some goal."

This $26.6 million budget includes the town's sewer, drainage and water funds, which have special taxing districts. The special-district budget is only one component of a two-part town budget process.

The supervisor's main operating budget will be submitted for Town Board consideration by the end of the month. Both the operating and special-district budgets are slated for board adoption Oct. 27.

To keep costs down in the special-districts budget, Mohan and Comptroller Darlene A. Carroll said 11 vacant positions were eliminated, overtime was cut, and all new equipment and vehicle purchases were postponed.

Overall, the supervisor whittled down expenses by 1.3 percent.

Until the operating budget is submitted, the overall estimated tax impact for residents remains undetermined. Clearly, though, special-district taxes would go up under Mohan's proposal, Carroll said.

She noted that in the current fiscal year, residents actually saw a slight reduction in their special-district taxes because Mohan and the board drew down more than $4.5 million in town savings.

That large fund balance was not available to help lighten the taxpayer burden for next year. To keep the town's special-district savings accounts at a healthy level, Mohan said he could only allocate $1.47 million in savings.

Mohan credited Council Member Guy Marlette for working with him to keep expenditures level. Proposed expenses actually decline from $27 million this year to $26.6 million in 2009.

Highway Superintendent Robert Anderson, meanwhile, said he is deeply concerned about the elimination of all new equipment and vehicle purchases in the special-districts budget. The town's refusal to purchase new vehicles and equipment spans three years and led to repeated repairs on vehicles so old that they end up sold as scrap, he said.

"Taxpayers will pay the bill in the long run, services will be reduced, and in some cases, safety may be compromised," Anderson said.

Marlette said if Anderson wants the town to pay for more vehicles, he should have a long-term vehicle replacement policy. In addition, he said, it might make more sense to bundle several large vehicle purchases together and borrow the money to buy them instead of paying cash.

e-mail: stan@buffnews.com