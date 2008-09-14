Fewell gets more from Bills' defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Pick any metaphor you like. Perry Fewell entertains them all. He's a kid in a candy store, a contractor with a more elaborate toolbox, a chess player with more powerful pieces and a greater creative command of the board.

The Bills' third-year defensive coordinator has a deeper, more talented and mature unit this season, and he's thrilled. On the field, Fewell can employ more aggressive schemes. In the meeting rooms and in practice, he can move faster because his guys are more schooled in what he's doing.

Fewell was asked if he has more players who think like coaches now. He hesitated and looked his questioner directly in the eye.

"I have more players now who think the way I think," Fewell said. "Yes, sir."

Since training camp began, there have been numerous occasions when Fewell was making a technical point about the defense, only to have one of the defensive players chime in and finish the thought before it was out of his mouth.

"I said something to [Kawika] Mitchell in a meeting this morning about a particular scheme," Fewell said Wednesday. "Before I could say the addendum to it, he told me what he should be looking for. I just got up and walked out of the room. I said, 'Hey, we're on the same page.' "

Adding veterans like Mitchell and Marcus Stroud has certainly helped. The third-year guys, such as Donte Whitner, Keith Ellison and Kyle Williams, have been with Fewell since he came to Buffalo. They've suffered through youthful mistakes, injury and adversity. The light has gone on. They're growing up.

In last week's opener, the defense was dominant. It seemed capable of being an attacking force, capable of winning games and carrying a team to the playoffs. But today, we find out just how much they've grown, and whether they can perform at that level on the road, against a top team.

It's one thing to shut down Seattle at home, with the 12th Man urging you on and giving you that extra jump off the line. It's another to do it on the road, where circumstances work against you.

Over the years, the Bills' defense has usually failed the road test, especially against top AFC foes. A year ago, they lost their three road games against AFC playoff teams (Pittsburgh, New England, Jacksonville) by a combined 100-24.

This is a different defense, though. There's reason to believe it can be a top-10 unit, one that stops the run, takes the ball away and compensates for the offense.

"The past two years, we really didn't know," said Whitner. "But this year, we expect to outplay people. We expect to go out and win football games. We expect eyes to be on us if we win this game."

People are watching to see which team might emerge in a suddenly muddled AFC. If the Bills win today, they will establish themselves as the early darlings of the conference. Whitner's playoff guarantee will begin to seem almost prophetic.

This could be the Bills' biggest road win in the new millennium. Think about it. When was their last truly significant road win? I mean, a game that defined them as a force to be reckoned with -- early in a season, when the AFC contenders were still sorting themselves out?

People point to a win at Kansas City in 2000, when Rob Johnson dove for the winning touchdown. But K.C. was an average team. So were the Bills. They've had some decent road wins in recent years, but nothing that announced to the world, "We're for real."

A win today would show that they're worthy of the preseason hype. If the Bills want to be a playoff team, the defense has to win road games when the offense struggles -- as they did in 1999, the last time they finished above .500 on the road.

The offense is better, but let's not forget. The Bills scored a total of five offensive TDs in eight road games last season. It's essentially the same cast. Turk Schonert is a step up at coordinator. But until James Hardy finds himself, it's the same receiving corps.

It's too soon to assume the offense will score two TDs in a road game. So they'll need to win a low-scoring affair, maybe in the 17-13 range.

The defense has to be a force in the 93-degree heat. Last year, the Bills' 'D' got worn down and gave up 416 yards in a 36-14 rout. They made David Garrard look like Roger Staubach.

"I remember allowing Fred Taylor to break off a 50-yard run," Whitner said. "Then I remember coming back and playing good solid defense and allowing it to get away from us in the second half. We're going to learn from those mistakes we made last year. You can believe it's in the back of our memory.

"It's a very different feeling going in there now."

e-mail: jsullivan@buffnews.com