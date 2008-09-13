It seems to us . . . Long-unanswered letter, train refrain and hoping for one more myth renewal

MAIL CALL: We can print only a fraction of the letters to the editor we receive, but we do read every one of them. So we were brought up a little short by the letter we got Wednesday criticizing a story written by a reporter who retired some years ago. Talk about holding a grudge!

Then we looked at the letter -- which, it turns out, was mailed almost exactly 11 1/2 years ago. The envelope, upon inspection, bore a "found loose in the mails" notation.

We apologize for not reviewing the letter, but we just got it, honest. And we're impressed with the Postal Service, for not just letting it vanish. But we're more than a little worried that all those e-mails that haven't gotten through in the past few years, and are now loose in cyberspace, might someday descend in a single flock. We'll be under the desk.

***

OH, THE HORROR: The village of Angola gets its own song today. It's about the "Angola Horror," a truly horrific train wreck that dismayed the nation way back in 1867, but hey, it's publicity.

And Angola, whose citizens responded bravely and compassionately to the derailment that plunged train cars into a creek gorge with the loss of more than 50 lives, rightly has been working hard on commemorating this part of its heritage. The latest piece involves the debut of "Down Brakes" by Pete Mirando of the Sunset Bluegrass Band, who has been working on the song off and on since 2006 and unveils it at 1 p.m. today at the village's Centennial Park gazebo. Talk about a dose of Americana!

***

MYTHS DIE HARD: Comforting news comes from Congo this week. Unicorns survive.

Actually, they're not unicorns, they're okapi, which Victorian explorers once mistook for unicorns because of the horns on the heads of male okapi, which otherwise look like a cross between a zebra and a deer. And they haven't survived debunking, they've managed the much harder task of surviving poachers in a lawless African region.

Good for them. Now, if we can only resurrect the myth of State Legislature service as a part-time civic duty instead of a lucrative political career . . .