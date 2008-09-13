Grief assumes a leading role

Never has grief been quite so entertaining.

In Alleyway Theatre's excellent production of David Lindsay-Abaire's domestic tearjerker "Rabbit Hole," the balance of sobs and chuckles had to have been roughly even.

That is a testament to the talents of Lindsay-Abaire, who won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in drama for a play that so deftly and resonantly deals with loss as to render it deeply believable and affecting. And that, as any viewer of daytime TV will attest, is a tall order.

The show opens with a seemingly harmless scene between two sisters, Becca (Joyce Stilson) and Izzy (Katie White), engaged in a conversation/argument at the kitchen table. As Becca folds a child's clothes and Izzy warms up to a major announcement, a kind of sisterly animosity emerges. When Izzy tries to justify her involvement in a bar fight, she says she's "still recovering," the conversation stops dead. "You're not allowed to use him as an excuse," Becca says, glaring at her sister.

The "excuse" is Becca's late son Danny, who, at 4 years old, chased his dog into the road and was killed by an oncoming car. That sets the tone for the rest of the play, in which a family suspended in time by grief tries, ever so slowly, to hit play.

Lindsay-Abaire's characters are so familiar that they could be our next-door neighbors, our cousins or -- perish the thought -- ourselves. There's Izzy, the reckless twentysomething who managed to get fired from Applebee's; Nat (Pamela Rose Mangus), the mother with good intentions who goes on at length to prove no point in particular; and Howie (David Hayes), Becca's husband, who insists on rushing out of the room in the middle of conversations to look up trivial information on the Internet.

Then there's Becca, the mother so devastated at the loss of her son that the entire world, everything she touches or thinks about, turns irrevocably bleak.

But Stilson, whose performance is at the center of the play, is not wholly believable as Becca. Her body language communicates a certain groping after a character whose ethos seems to evade her; her speech, though at points impassioned and full of ire, announces itself more as dialogue than genuine feeling.

White, as the reckless sister trying to make good, turns in a fantastic performance. Mangus also shines as the motor-mouthed matriarch and, with White, provides much of the show's pitch-perfect comic relief. In his first stage performance, Jake Bradley is credible as the good-hearted teenager whose car struck Danny on that fateful day, as is Hayes as the alternately endearing and insecure Howie.

Director Todd Warfield, who normally applies his talents to more flamboyant pieces of theater, here has restrained himself nicely and imbued the production with subtly magical overtones helped along by Neal Radice's well-timed lighting. Warfield also designed the perfectly unassuming domestic set.

As in any great piece of theater, Lindsay-Abaire's play contains much deeper meanings. It's the sort of play that multiple viewings would amply reward.

***

"Rabbit Hole"

Drama playing through Sept. 27 in Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley.

For more information, call 852-2600 or visit www.alleyway.com.