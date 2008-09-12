Alfred Brown Jr., retired Republic Steel worker, union leader Feb. 5, 1927 - Sept. 7, 2008

Alfred Brown Jr., a retired Republic Steel plant worker and union leader, died Sunday in Sisters Hospital. He was 81.

He was born in Winnsboro, La. He left his family's home at age 16 and moved to New Orleans, where he briefly attended McDonald High School before enlisting in the Army at the end of World War II.

Mr. Brown relocated to Buffalo after being discharged from the military. He married his high school sweetheart, Velma Lemle, in 1947. She joined him in Buffalo the following year. She died shortly after their 60th wedding anniversary in August 2007.

Mr. Brown worked for Donner-Hanna Coke Corp. in South Buffalo, a subsidiary of Republic Steel for 33 years until his retirement in 1982, the year the plant closed. While at Republic Steel, he was a union leader and shop steward. In 1968, he and other union leaders led a wildcat strike to protest working conditions at the plant.

The strike led to some improvements at the plant. However, Mr. Brown and other strike leaders were fired by the company and remained out of work for nearly two years until the United Steelworkers Union was able to intervene on their behalf.

A few years before the plant closed, according to his family, Mr. Brown became the first African-American to work as an operator in the byproducts division of the plant, considered a skilled trade in the refining division.

In the 1950s, Mr. Brown played softball in the city's amateur leagues.

He is survived by three sons, Alfred C., Gregory and Calvin.

A service will at noon Monday in St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Ave.

[MCNEIL]