Talking to Valencia

Not very often do you hear a song that brings you back to '90s punk rock, where bands like blink 182 and Sum 41 owned airways by putting catchy, guitar-driven melodies to rebellious and sometimes positive lyrics. Bands like that shaped the pop-rock, punk and hardcore genres of today, but if you turn on the radio right now, that good music is not what you're going to hear. You're going to hear repetition in every pop-punk or new wave "emo" band and wonder where all the originality went. So where that good-feeling '90s style of music is lacking PAs, Valencia is making up for it.

Valencia, named after the city of Valencia, Spain, is frontman Shane Henderson, guitarists JD Perry and Brendan Walter, drummer Max Soria and bassist George Ciukurescu. From their start, playing in Philadelphia's underground music scene to their 2005 debut record, "This Could Be a Possibility" (I Surrender Records), Valencia's catchy tunes and humbling lyrics have only gained them a larger fan base and tons of credit among their contemporaries.

As for sophomore release, "We All Need a Reason to Believe" (Columbia Records) that came out Aug. 26, Walter says: "I'm very excited. It's been almost three years since our last record came out, which is entirely too long ... With this record we just tried to bring back an older type of music, the way music used to be. ["We All Need a Reason..."] has a sincere type of vibe to it and I hope people get that and it translates."

In songs like "Where Did You Go?", "Better Be Prepared" and "Listen Up" that features guest vocals from The Starting Line's Kenny Vasoli, "We All Need a Reason to Believe" is energetic, positive, and a great end to this summer's soundtrack. Unlike many punk-rock bands out there, Valencia is spreading a message of hope and a notion to look at the brighter side of any situation. Being depressed is not what they're about. "There's too much of a focus on your look, your fashion, how funny you are or whatever, instead of how good your songs are or how much music means to you," says Walter. "It's become the boy band image of the 2000s; overproduced and studio magic that can't be re-created live. So there's not enough real music out there and I think that that's what we try to bring back."

With "Reason to Believe," the guys switched from an indie to a major label. Walter says: "Rob Hitt, who is the owner of I Surrender Records, felt like he was holding us back and that we could do a lot more and reach more people if we were on a major label. He even facilitated the whole thing in finding us a new label."

So with Columbia Records on their side and the release of "Reason to Believe" kicking off a monthlong headlining tour with Sing It Loud, Cash Cash and Single File, Walter says: "I think that it's going to be a good time. We have some tricks up our sleeves. You can expect some new old songs that we've never played before and the support bands that we brought out, we really like. We've been friends with Sing It Loud for a really long time and they're a cool band. The other bands, we don't know personally but we like their music so I think that everyone will enjoy the show." Valencia plays Rochester's Water Street Music Hall on Tuesday. Check out Valencia at www.myspace.com/valencia

Marli Lee McGarrah is a senior at Buffalo Seminary.