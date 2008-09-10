Lawmakers to discuss role of administrator

Cattaraugus County legislators today are expected to consider resolutions relating to the county administrator that will change the way the county deals with employees.

A 3 p.m. public hearing will receive comments relating to changes in the law that governs the duties of the county administrator, a position filled by John Searles of Olean for the last five years.

For some time, the Strategic Planning Committee has been studying expanding the duties to include evaluations of department heads, which legislative committees can use to recommend reappointments and salary adjustments.

Committee member Mark Ward, D-Great Valley, said, "The committee believes the system has been somewhat broken and we need to hold people accountable."

Legislators only work part time, Ward said, and, "We can't do this from afar. This is not a Democrat or Republican thing, it has nothing to do with politics. We are just trying to effectively run the government."

Earlier this year, legislators stumbled when making renewal appointments, giving some department heads larger raises than others.

Ward said, "The county is too large an organization to be run the way it is. The law says the executive branch -- that's us -- is also the legislative branch. We hire, we appoint, we extend contracts, but evaluations needed by us to do our jobs have fallen by the wayside."

Ward commented that some longtime legislators said the authority for the administrator to make evaluations was already in place.

Searles said he and former administrator Donald J. Furman had shared the evaluation of department heads with legislative committee chairmen. "But it didn't work out," Searles said, and the practice stopped several years ago.

A deputy is needed to work in the administrator's office, Ward said, adding the committee is offering a resolution today to appoint a deputy administrator.

Searles previously served as deputy administrator under Furman, who has since died.

Searles has not had a deputy and also serves as budget director with assistance from a deputy budget director.

Majority Leader James J. Snyder, R-Olean, agrees that Searles needs more assistance. "He will look over their day-to-day duties and the exception would be constitutionally elected officers," such as the sheriff, county clerk, treasurer and district attorney.

"We also need a deputy administrator with strong financial background," Snyder said.

Searles said that in the past, the administrator would appoint a deputy administrator.

Snyder said, "I hope it will be filled sooner than later due to a pending medical leave in the office."

The committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in the County Center and the legislators will meet as a committee of the whole at 2 p.m., both behind closed doors, to receive advice from the county attorney.

Searles said "attorney-client privilege" will prevail and refused to discuss the subject matter for the sessions.