Orange beaten on road Lack of offense dooms Syracuse

At a meeting with team captains Thursday, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald asked quarterback C.J. Bacher to predict his reaction after throwing his first interception of the season.

Bacher smiled before answering, "I'm going to respond, coach."

While Bacher would have liked to delay the first one beyond the season opener, he answered accordingly Saturday at Ryan Field in Northwestern's 30-10 victory against Syracuse.

Bacher wiped out memories of his interception on the first possession by completing 23 of 35 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Northwestern expunged a quiet offensive first half, which was void of a touchdown until the final four minutes, when it outscored Syracuse, 21-7, in the second 30 minutes.

The defense deleted some mindless penalties and put nine points on the board with a safety and safety Brendan Smith's 26-yard interception return.

Running back Tyrell Sutton overcame a fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the second half that set up Syracuse's touchdown for a 10-9 lead with a 12-yard touchdown reception on Northwestern's next possession and with 185 all-purpose yards.

"Our coaches use the term, 'Flush it,' " Sutton said. "If we do something good, we have to flush it from our memory. If we do something bad, we have to flush it from our memory. It's all about response. We let it go, got back on the horse and proceeded to ride."

After last season's ankle injury kept him out of the bulk of the middle of the season, Sutton hopes to thrill Wildcats fans.

He reminded fans how dangerous he is when he is healthy. He reminded himself too. He rushed for 144 rushing yards on 21 carries (a whopping 6.9 yards per carry) and 41 yards on four catches.

Syracuse's Andrew Robinson was 14 for 28 for 103 yards and an interception. He was also called for an intentional grounding in the end zone early in the second quarter, resulting in a safety.

The Orange managed 122 yards on the ground -- 62 in the first quarter. Not a good start for a team that gained an embarrassing two yards per carry and 753 in all last season.