City Honors product anchors So. Illinois

Chandra Roberson, a junior volleyball player at Southern Illinois, will be her team's enthusiastic tour guide as she returns home this weekend.

The Salukis open their exhibition season tonight at Niagara University's preseason tournament, and the City Honors alumna looks forward to showing her friends everything from Walden Galleria to Niagara Falls. She's even managed to convince the skeptical bunch to leave behind their parkas.

"I told them they don't need to bring their boots," Roberson said, laughing.

In a sport Roberson did not seriously pick up until high school, the 20-year-old emerged as one of the Salukis' top players as a sophomore last season and is on pace to become the leading blocker in school history.

"I'm just going out there and having fun," Roberson said. "Everything I was taught in my high school years just helped me a lot and gave me a lot of confidence to know that I could do well."

But this well? This fast?

"We knew she was quick and we knew, from meeting her and seeing her educational and family background, that she'd understand the learning process," SIU coach Brenda Winkeler said. "How fast she's learned, though, is what's amazing."

Roberson's interest in volleyball began only about six years ago. But she got serious fast, commuting to Rochester play for Volley FX, a well-regarded club team. And playing at City Honors, where her brother, Erik, starred on the basketball team, Roberson made all-Buffalo Public Schools first team three times and all-state as a senior.

Roberson, at 5-foot-10, seemed a little undersized to be a Division I blocker. Yet she made an instant impact for the Salukis.

She had 16 kills in her collegiate debut against IUPUI, and never looked back. Starting all 28 matches as a freshman, the middle blocker had 105 blocks. Roberson enjoyed similar success last year, earning second-team all-Mountain Valley Conference honors. In her two seasons, she's become the first SIU player since 1997 to average more than 1.3 blocks per game.

"She's done a great job," Winkeler said. "She understands what a work ethic is about."

The Salukis, who return every starter this season, play tonight against Sacred Heart and on Saturday face Oakland and Niagara.

