It's just about over for the Yanks

A classic column today from Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe starts this way:

"This isn't even that much fun anymore. Burying the 2008 Yankees has become too darn easy - like practicing layups on an 8-foot rim or beating a 4-year-old at checkers. If you are a Yankee in 2008, the Red Sox are your daddy."

Complete gut-buster there!

After last night's 11-3 Boston victory that ended in front of a less than half-full Yankee Stadium, New York owner Hank Steinbrenner ripped his team. And New York Post columnist Joel Sherman pointed out the Yankees, the perennial back-page leader in New York in October, are about to become the No. 4 story in town in September.

A-Rod (left) is getting booed. The pitching staff is getting torched. This is not the goodbye the folks in the Bronx had in mind for The House That Ruth Built. It seems like a win in this afternoon's series finale doesn't even mean that much but a loss would almost certanily mean it's over for the Yanks in 2008.

---Mike Harrington

(Photo: Associated Press)