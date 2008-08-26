NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

First Niagara's foundation to aid YMCA fund drive

LOCKPORT -- At a news conference today, the First Niagara Bank Foundation will announce a $250,000 donation toward the construction of the new Lockport Family YMCA headquarters.

The YMCA's capital campaign is seeking funds to build a 68,000-square-foot complex on Snyder Drive in the Town of Lockport and to improve its East Avenue location after the Snyder Drive project is completed.

Mark W. Albiez, executive director, said the donation will bring total contributions to 52 percent of the $11.5 million goal.

The YMCA, he said, is still working on big-ticket donations and won't start a public fund drive until it has 70 percent of the goal in hand -- hopefully by the end of the year.

About $2 million in solicitations to foundations are outstanding.

***

Residents to hear plans for new retail plaza

TOWN OF NIAGARA -- Representatives from Benderson Development Co. will meet with residents at 6:30 p.m. today in Town Hall to discuss a proposed retail plaza on Military Drive.

Benderson Development has proposed a plaza with small shops, a "national casual themed" restaurant and a large chain retail store on 22 acres on the site of the former John's Flaming Hearth Restaurant.

The proposal has raised concerns from nearby residents on Effie Drive and Zibult Court who believe it will impact their properties.

Eric Recoon, Benderson's Northeast Division vice president for leasing, said the company will show residents updated plans that include changes made to address their concerns.

***

Meeting to examine comprehensive plan

SANBORN -- The fourth public meeting on Niagara County's new comprehensive plan is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the main cafeteria at Niagara County Community College.

Staff from Clough Harbour and Associates, the consulting firm drafting the $215,000 plan, will review its work so far. The county's Web site -- www.niagaracounty.com -- contains drafts of two chapters of the plan, totaling 108 pages, along with supporting maps and statistics.

The final presentation of the plan is expected at the next public meeting, scheduled for Oct. 1.

The plan will deal with such issues as land use and the environment, economic development, county services and facilities, educational institutions, and public health and safety.

***

FMC to demonstrate dust monitoring

MIDDLEPORT -- FMC Corp. will present a demonstration on monitoring dust at 1:30 p.m. today in its community liaison office, 17 Vernon St.

Greg Ertel, a health and safety specialist hired by FMC, will speak.

Dust will be monitored continuously during this year's soil removal to make sure concentrations remain at allowable levels.