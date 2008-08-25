REDEEMED IN FULL U.S. is back on top of the basketball world

At its best, an Olympics knocks the cynic right out of you. You watch the athletes rise to the moment for two weeks and you're convinced that the whole spectacle is worth it in the end. The Games really can reflect our most noble qualities.

So I'm happy to say, as the Olympiad comes to a close, that I'm proud of our U.S. men's basketball team. That's right, proud. That's allowed, isn't it?

I'm an American and a basketball lover, and I wanted to believe that this team came here with one goal in mind: to show the world that the U.S. still played the best hoops on the planet. And above all, to prove that they were capable of playing this great American sport together -- as a team.

Well, they did it. And along the way, they had the time of their lives. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and the guys didn't hide out the way other U.S. teams had. They got out in Beijing. They went to other sporting venues, cheered for their fellow Americans, reveled in the Olympic experience.

They didn't need to be here. They certainly didn't need the money. But after the disappointment of 2004, the U.S. players genuinely felt a duty to put in a commitment, develop into a true team, and return American basketball to its customary spot of prominence.

It wasn't easy. But the U.S. won the gold medal Sunday, outlasting a talented and gutsy Spain squad, 118-107, in a game that is sure to go down as one of the most entertaining and well played in Olympic history.

"Spain was fabulous," said U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski. "We tried to stop them. We couldn't stop them. It was a great basketball game for everyone involved, played at the highest level, and it brought out the best in us. We're thoroughly thankful for the opportunity to represent our country. And we're ecstatic -- ecstatic -- about winning the gold medal."

They really were thrilled to win gold. The entire roster paraded into the interview room after the medal ceremony, several of them draped in American flags. They were like a bunch of little boys after their first youth league title, eager to get back to the locker room and celebrate.

"Everybody wants to talk about NBA players being selfish and arrogant and individuals," said Kobe Bryant, who had 20 points and six assists. "What you saw today was a team bonding together and facing adversity and fighting to come away with a win."

The U.S. moved the ball well offensively and shot 60 percent from the floor -- 70 from two-point range. They had five players in double figures and four others with between six and eight points. Team is nice. On the other hand, it helps to have some of the greatest individual players in the game.

Dwyane Wade scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in a stunning first half, which ended with the Americans ahead, 69-61. It was like an NBA game from the 1970s, and to think, the quarters in international basketball are only 10 minutes long.

Wade was the best player on the U.S. team in the Olympics. But Bryant, as usual, took over the game in the fourth quarter. Rudy Fernandez hit a three-pointer for Spain with 8:13 to play, cutting the U.S. lead to 91-89 and sending the packed crowd at the Olympic Basketball Gymnasium into a tizzy.

After a timeout, Bryant twisted into the lane for a hoop. He drove and kicked to Wade for a three-pointer. He fed Dwight Howard for a dunk. After Fernandez nailed another three, Bryant hit a three-pointer from the left corner. The lead was back to nine. Bryant had been involved in 10 straight points.

Spain wasn't done, though. Pau Gasol, Bryant's teammate with the Lakers, scored four in a row to get Spain back within five, 104-99. But Bryant took a cross-court feed from Wade and hit a three-pointer while being fouled. The four-point play restored the lead to eight.

The Spanish crept back to within four, 108-104. But Wade's three-pointer on a dish from James put the U.S. safely in front. Yes, it's a lot easier to play like a team when you have the likes of Bryant, Wade and James giving the ball up to one another. But Spain made them battle for every point.

"They were unbelievable," James said. "Every play counted. Every possession counted. It took all the determination and willpower we had to pull off this win. It'll probably go down as one of the greatest Olympic games ever.

"I mean, I'm kind of crazy right now. I'm watching the game all over again in my head."

"I think you guys felt the intensity," James said to a packed media room. "If you could feel it, imagine what it was like for us."

James seemed grateful to the Spaniards for drawing out the best in his team and making the gold medal even more meaningful. He sounded amazed and gratified to have witnessed that game and played in it all at the same time.

You're right, LeBron. It was intense and unforgettable, a game for hoop lovers to celebrate. Someone asked Gasol if this team compared with the original Dream Team of 1992. Gasol said no team could equal that squad, which made kids all over the world want to play basketball.

I won't go there, either. It doesn't matter how this bunch compares with other teams. It's enough to know that, when America needed it, they became one.

