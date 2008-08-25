POLICE & COURTS

>2 teens to face court in car vandalism spree

Two teens will go to court this week on charges related to the vandalism of nine cars in a Town of Boston car dealership.

State police used video footage from Emerling Chevrolet to identify the suspects who caused more than $6,800 damage on Aug. 4, investigators said. Nathan J. Dix, 16, of Hamburg, was charged with nine counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. He is scheduled to appear in Boston Town Court today.

A 15-year-old was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief. He will appear in Erie County Family Court on Wednesday.