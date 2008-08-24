The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240, by the preceding Thursday, faxed to 849-4587, or e-mailed to fin@buffnews.com.

>Monday

Business groups

Buffalo Executives Association, noon, Shanghai Red's, Two Templeton Terrace. Program: Craft Talk by Good Samaritan Caregivers. Information, call Cheryl Samilio Meyer, 852-6916.

>Tuesday

Business groups

The BNI -- Business Networkers, weekly meeting, 7 a.m., Bryant and Stratton College Southtowns campus, 200 Redtail Drive, Orchard Park. Program: Advantages of Granite, presented by Emily McARdle, Tiede-Zoeller Tile Corp. Information, call Larry Powenski, 864-3049.

BNI Executive Marketing Team, business networking group, 7-8:30 a.m., Millennium Airport Hotel and Resort, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Speaker: Erik Eustice of Entercom. Information, call Debbie LaMendola, 871-8980, or visit: www.bniemt.com.

The Parachute Group, a networking group for individuals who are in career/job transition, 10 a.m., YWCA, 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda; Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Harlem Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst; and Thursdays, 10 a.m., United Way, 742 Delaware Ave. Information, call 276-1117 or e-mail: parachutegroup@msn.com.

Seminars and classes

Gilman Ciocia, a tax planning and preparation services provider, free educational workshops, 4 p.m., tonight and 6 p.m., Aug. 28, Romanello's South Restaurant, 5793 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Registration, call (800) TAX-TEAM.

>Wednesday

Business groups

Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, AM Attitude Adjustment, business networking meeting, 8 a.m., Tops Markets, Carry-Out Cafe, D&L Plaza, 5175 Broadway, Depew. Call 681-9755.

The Monday Quarterback Club, the business group that backs the Buffalo Bills, "A Preseason Event to Prevent Cancer," benefit and membership drive, 5:30 p.m., Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, 76 Pearl St. Cost: $20. Information, call 693-3807 or visit: www.mondayqbc.com.

Seminars and classes

SCORE, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, "Starting and Managing Your Business" workshop, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Lafayette Square. Cost, $25. Information and reservations, call 551-4301, Ext. 0 or visit: www.scorebuffalo.org.

The Women's Business Center at Canisius College, free information counseling session for current and potential small business owners, presented by staff from the state Small Business Development Center, the WBC and members of the Service Corps of Retired Executives, noon to 1 p.m., Demerly Hall, Canisius College, 2365 Main St. Information or required registration, call 888-8280 or visit: www.canisius.edu/wbc.

HomeFront's free Home Buyer Orientation Seminars, 6-7 p.m., HomeFront office, 560 Delaware Ave., Suite 101. Call 856-2952 or visit: www.homefrontbflo.org.

>Thursday

Business groups

The Zonta Club of Cheektowaga-Lancaster, ZING, Zonta Informational Networking Gathering, 7 to 8 p.m., Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway, Cheektowaga. Reservations, call Ann Detzler, 681-0197.

>Friday

Business groups

BNI Enterprise, weekly meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga. Program: "How Life Changes Affect Your Tax Return," presented Darren Dowdell, The Left Brain Accounting and Bookkeeping Services. Information, call Dave Raczyk, 894-5794.

BNI -- Prime Time Chapter of Business Network International, weekly meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., Root Five Waterfront Restaurant, S-4914 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg. Program: "Emergency Dental Care," presented by Dr. Neil Scott, Country Dentistry. Information, call 648-1030.

>Sept. 3

Business groups

The Buffalo Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals, networking and dinner meeting, 5:15 p.m., Salvatore's Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Dinner, 6:15 p.m. Program: "Ethics in the Workplace," presented by Randy C. Fahs, Amherst Systems. Information or reservations, call Denice Hughes, 821-0534 or e-mail: denikenny@roadrunner.com.

The Business and Professional Women of Buffalo Amherst, monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., LeMetro, 5110 Main St., Williamsville. Program: "Goal Setter are Goal Getters!", presented by Amy Remmele, Peak of Success. Cost: $30. Reservations, call Kathy Cerullo, 675-6075; e-mail : kathyc3112000@yahoo.com or visit: www.buffaloamherstbpw.com.