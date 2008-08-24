Aviles' surprising season rooted in hard work

When shortstop Mike Aviles showed up for spring training in Surprise, Ariz., he was a non-roster player assigned Kansas City Royals jersey No. 72.

Not bad for a lineman trying to make the cut with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs this month.

But for a young baseball player, not so encouraging. But Surprise, Surprise! Seven months later, Aviles is one of the very brightest finds for Royals fans and fantasy owners alike.

The real surprise came when the 27-year-old Aviles didn't head north with the Royals from Arizona after batting .419, going 13 of 31 in 18 games, with a .486 on-base average and .548 slugging percentage in the Cactus League. Instead, he began the season in Triple-A Omaha and batted .336 with 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 214 at-bats covering 51 games.

About that time, Royals opening day shortstop Tony Pena Jr. was batting .148 with 42 strikeouts in 189 at-bats. The move was made and presto, a star with a refreshing attitude was born.

"I really don't play this game for money," Aviles told the Associated Press last week. "I go out there and play for the love of baseball. If I was working 9-to-5 in a desk job, I'd be playing in some rec league at night and on weekends, anything I had to do to get my baseball fix. I honestly don't think money is ever going to affect how I play."

Aviles, a seventh-round pick in the 2003 draft, has shined offensively at every level. He batted .296 with 17 homers and 77 RBIs at Omaha last season, hit .280 with 14 dingers and 80 RBIs the season before at Double-A Wichita, .300 with 69 RBIs at Single-A Wilmington in 2004 and .363 with 39 RBIs in 52 games at Surprise in rookie ball his first year.

As a college player at Concordia, the Middletown native was named the NCAA Division II Player of the Year as a senior when he batted .500 with 20 doubles, six triples, 22 homers and 65 RBIs in just 45 games.

"Mike's not the kind of guy who comes out here looking for personal gain," Royals manager Trey Hillman said of the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder who wasn't on many fantasy radars back in March. "He tries to do the best he can every day to help the club win. He works hard and gets his work in."

Aviles hit .330 with nine doubles and three homers in both June and July -- his first two months as a major leaguer. The Royals host Texas for three starting Monday. Aviles is 4 of 11 (.364) with a homer and two RBIs against the Rangers in his career.

Start your engines

Marco Andretti certainly won't mind traveling to California for today's IndyCar Series' Grand Prix of Sonoma County (5:30 p.m., ESPN 2).

The lone win of Andretti's three-season career on the circuit came there in 2006, when he started from the second spot. Last year, Andretti started eighth and led two laps before being knocked out by contact with 12 laps to go and finished 16th. He starts 10th today.

No. 5 starter Scott Dixon, well on his way to his first series championship since 2003, has finished first, fourth and seventh in his three career starts at Infineon while 18th starter Vitor Meira has placed ninth, third and ninth. Meira, off to a horrible start this season, has come on strong lately with top-six finishes in three of his last four races.

Only an 11th-place finish in 2006 has kept No. 4 starter Tony Kanaan from a trio of top-10s at Infineon. He won in 2005 and was fourth last year.

No. 2 starter Ryan Briscoe, who has started from the pole twice since the beginning of July -- at Watkins Glen and Edmonton -- is hoping for better luck at Sonoma. He had the pole in '05 and led for 16 laps before an accident led to a 19th-place finish. The next year, handling problems meant a 16th-place finish after a start from No. 7.

Since an accident doomed No. 9 starter Danica Patrick to 20th in '05, she has fared better than her starting spot, finishing sixth from No. 8 last year and 11th from No. 21 in '06.

"The moments that have been tough this year I've learned from and grown from," Patrick, who has failed to finish among the top 10 in four of the last five races, recently told the Los Angeles Times. "I wouldn't change anything."

Since you asked

>Q: Our football league is including individual defensive players this season. Whom do you think the best Buffalo Bills player is to draft so that I have someone to root for?

A: Conventional wisdom might suggest end Aaron Schobel, linebacker Kawika Mitchell, cornerback Terrence McGee or safety Donte Whitner. But fantasy leagues aren't always won by making the safe pick. I absolutely love both the statistical and real-life potential of second-year middle linebacker Paul Posluszny, who is a regular double-digit tackles producer when healthy. Before suffering a broken forearm in Week Three last season, Posluszny accumulated a team-high 15 solos among 18 tackles in preseason, then 17 solos among 26 regular-season tackles -- including 10 on opening day against Denver and a dozen against Pittsburgh.

Business of fantasy

If you're looking for an updated calendar of fantasy sports events or the latest news concerning the business aspects of the hobby, check out the Web site fantasysportsbusiness.com.

Fantasysportsbusiness.com, a subsidiary of World SportsTechnology Inc., features analysis, business and personal profiles, research, job postings and various news items. It recently posted an interesting story about a proposal that could end Major League Baseball's nearly 50-year-old policy of territorial broadcasting rights.

