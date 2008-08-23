Share this article

It's 3 a.m., do you know where your vice president is?

   WASHINGTON … It's 3 a.m. You are in bed and before you fell asleep, you thought the country was safe.

   But then, at 3 a.m., you receive a text message.

   Could it be that someone has died?

   Or that you're being called in for a work emergency?

   No. This 3 a.m. text message is from Barack Obama. And it tells you that Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware is the nominee for vice president.

   What is it about 3 a.m. and this presidential campaign? First Hillary Clinton bombards us with these ads saying she can keep her country safe at 3 a.m.

   And now Obama has delivered his long-awaited news about his vice president at 3 a.m.

   Shaking off the shock of the sudden 3 a.m. news, you head back to bed, thinking:

   Is Biden a good choice, or not?

....Jerry Zremski

