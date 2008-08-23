It seems to us . . . Summer extensions, hopping aboard, car-popping overseas and a new casino

FAREWELL, SUMMER: OK, it's not Labor Day weekend quite yet, let alone the calendrical end to what should have been a warmer and sunnier season. But those of us who have grown up here know the real harbinger of fall is the end of what should still be called the Erie County Fair.

So we're heartened, somewhat, to learn that next year's America's Fair will be a bit later in the year, which seems a little more like old times. The dates will be Aug. 12 through Aug. 23, which is exactly a year from today and almost a week later than this year's fair.

We're all for longer summers.

***

ALL ABOARD: This is good news for everyone except a few train drivers. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has announced that, starting Sept. 2, Metro Rail trains will begin their commuter day a little bit earlier.

The growing popularity of mass transit, caused both by the rising price of gasoline and growing common sense, has been noticed by NFTA. Bus and rail ridership in July was up a sharp 23 percent over the same time last year. NFTA has also noticed that more of its riders need to get to work at the crack of dawn.

Which raises the question: How does the driver of the first train out get to the train?

***

DIRTY SCOUNDRELS: Anyone else notice that, amid all the brutality of war in Georgia and South Ossetia, the U.S. government is investigating a car theft?

Four car thefts, to be exact. Seems that the invading Russians seized four American Humvees awaiting shipment back home after a joint, and apparently ineffective, U.S.-Georgian military exercise. American spokesmen actually termed that a theft, and said we're looking into it.

We'll probably discover the troops left their GPS systems in a temptingly visible location. Police warn about that sort of thing, all the time.

***

CASINO WATCH: From our perch in the Ivory Tower, we editorialists can watch progress on demolition of the Donovan Building across the street. Workers removing asbestos have blocked off seemingly random windows with what look like panels with holes for future ventilation tubes.

They also look for all the world like the "five" side of dice, with round holes cut in an X pattern. We're beginning to wonder. You don't think the Senecas are sneaking another casino onto the waterfront, do you?