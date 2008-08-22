Suhr tirade is in tradition of great coaches Berating of Fredonia's Stuczynski was just a sports motivational tool

BEIJING -- This was in 1995, after the Canisius College men's basketball team had suffered a crushing upset loss in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament in Albany.

News sports reporter Mike Harrington and I were in the media room, awaiting the postgame news conferences, when we heard Canisius coach John Beilein's voice rising behind the wall.

By chance, the Golden Griffins' locker room was right next door to us. We heard every word as Beilein screamed at his team for its dumb play in the stretch. I mean, he blistered those guys. The paint was practically peeling off the walls.

At the time, I felt it was a bit harsh. One of Beilein's best teams had stumbled and wouldn't be in the NCAA Tournament. The season is over, why berate the players now, in their moment of disappointment?

Well, their season wasn't over. The Griffs got a National Invitation Tournament bid a week later. They went on a great run that got them to the NIT's final four in New York City.

Later, it occurred to me that Beilein was still coaching during that tirade. Was his shrieking a little over the top? Of course. But he's a coach. He was looking ahead, trying to get his players to understand they had more in them and were playing to a higher standard.

That episode came back to me Monday night at the National Stadium, when coach Rick Suhr berated Jenn Stuczynski after she finished second in the women's pole vaulting competition at the Olympics.

"The same old, same old," he told her. "You lose in takeoff at the big heights. . . . You weren't on. Your warm-ups didn't go well. . . . You didn't have the legs."

Suhr's harsh treatment of Stuczynski was posted on the NBC video highlights page, and it has caused quite a stir, including a number of irate e-mails from people who believe Suhr was out of line.

I understand how people would be taken aback. Suhr probably overreacted. He embarrassed himself on national TV and took away some of the immediate luster of Stuczynski's achievement. She did win silver, after all, and even Suhr said that was pretty good for someone who had been vaulting for just four years.

But let's be honest here. Suhr was still coaching, still trying to prod and motivate an athlete he had molded into a potential world champion in under four years. He's a coach. This isn't exactly a news flash, but coaches can be tough on players. Sometimes, unreasonably tough.

Vince Lombardi was tough. Bill Parcells, Bobby Knight, Herb Brooks, Pat Summitt . . . go down the list. Some of the best coaches who ever lived were hard on their players. Your high school coach down the street is probably a tyrant at times.

Do coaches go overboard at times? You bet. Are there youth coaches who mimic big-time coaches and shouldn't be allowed anywhere near kids? Yes. But this isn't Little League, folks. This is the Olympics, the big-time, with big media attention, big stakes and, yes, big money for the top athletes.

So spare me the "poor Jenn" stuff. She's the one who said she was going to "kick some Russian butt." Stuczynski wanted desperately to win the gold. She did her best, but Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva wiped the mat with her.

Isinbayeva talked a lot, too, but she backed it up and was laughing at the world afterward. She's a self-absorbed diva, but she's the best. Oh, and she is said to receive $100,000 every time she breaks the world record. If you think this isn't professional sports, you're stuck in the 1960s.

It's great that female athletes can get that sort of money and attention nowadays. That's the game Stuczynski is playing now. I'm sorry if sensitive viewers watched Suhr yelling and think Stuczynski should find another coach who will coddle her and jump up and down over second place.

Has anyone considered that maybe it was Suhr's tough, unrelenting style that got Stuczynski to where she is today, that this self-important coach brought out the elite competitor in her?

Suhr and Stuczynski are said to be extremely close. He has an almost Svengali-type hold over her. They're probably laughing about the reaction to Suhr's act.

Suhr has been unavailable to the media since the Games began. That's another story. It took about a week to pin down Stuczynski after she got to China, though she was open and accessible after she competed. Some felt Suhr's influence kept Jenn from the media.

Stuczynski and Suhr are a team, playing for high stakes in a cut-throat arena. I suspect that many of the people who were incensed by Suhr's behavior are parents who don't believe in raising your voice to the kiddies or keeping score at their soccer games.

Coaches are going to get in women's faces and rip them sometimes, just like the guys. Deal with it. If you want to be treated the same, this is part of the bargain. Don't cheer for them to "kick Russian butt" and expect them to be treated like fragile schoolgirls when they get their rear ends whipped.

From what I can gather, Suhr is a pole vaulting genius. Suhr wasn't allowed to be with his star pupil on the field in China. He had to sit in the stands, giving hand signals and talking with her on the few occasions when she was able to run over to him. It had to be frustrating for him.

Maybe that's why he reacted the way he did. Pole vaulting is Suhr's world. When he put up that vaulting pit in Churchville several years back, he put Western New York on the Olympic track and field map for the first time.

Stuczynski is still a work in progress. Some day, if she wins a world championship or Olympics, critics of Suhr will thank him. Looking back, they might realize that Monday's act was part of the plan.

e-mail: jsullivan@buffnews.com