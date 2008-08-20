LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>3 public hearings set on new planning board

The Erie County Legislature's Energy and Environment Committee committee has set three public meetings on creating a countywide planning board, with the aim to stem suburban sprawl. The meetings, all at 7 p.m., will be:

* Sept. 4 at the Erie Community College City Campus.

* Sept. 10 in Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst.

* Sept. 15 in Hamburg Town Hall, 5100 South Park Ave.

-----

>District officials say tax rate will decrease

Taxpayers in the Cheektowaga Central School District will see a decrease in the tax rate for the 2008-2009 school year, district officials said during a School Board meeting Tuesday night.

The board set the new rate at $25.93 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, a cut of $1.58, or 5.7 percent from last year's rate, according to Dennis Kane, assistant superintendent for business for the district.

The budget presented to voters in May estimated the tax rate to be the same as last year's, Kane said, but the district was able to reduce it.

-----

>Caty named to chair in pediatric surgery

Dr. Michael G. Caty, the surgeon-in-chief and director of pediatric surgical services at Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo, has been named to the newly endowed John E. Fisher, M.D., Chair in Pediatric Surgery.

Caty, who joined Children's in 1993, is also a professor of surgery and pediatrics at the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

A reception will be held in his honor at 6 p.m. today in the Jacobs Executive Development Center, 672 Delaware Ave.

-----

>Healthy cooking workshops geared toward children

A series of healthy cooking workshops geared toward children will be held at several locations in Buffalo.

The P2 Collaborative of Western New York received a grant from Erie County to bring Ginger Kids, a health-conscious cooking school program for children, to this area.

Workshops begin 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Flare, 307 Leroy St. -- call Yvonne McCray at 838-6740 to sign up -- and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Seneca Babcock Community Association, 1168 Seneca St -- call Rita at 822-5094 to sign up.