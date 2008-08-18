Low-cost entertainment is as easy as a walk in the park

Money tight? Not to worry. Here are 10 low-budget ways to have fun in Buffalo:

1. Skip the fancy restaurants: Buffalo boasts many fast food chains and cheap eateries including Tim Hortons, Jim's Steakout, Mighty Taco, Charlie the Butcher and The Hatch.

2. Get a library card: For absolutely free, you can check out a wide selection of books, magazines, CDs, videos and DVDs from the branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library (www.buffalolib.org). To appreciate its vast collection, make a Saturday visit to the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

It costs 25 cents to request a book and $1 to request a movie, but that still beats Blockbuster's prices. Beware of late fees!

3. Shop smartly: Grocery bills add up quickly, so apply for a frequent shopper card at Wegmans and Tops supermarkets. It will provide discounts, including 10 cents off gallons of gas when Tops bonus card members spend $100.

You can also save money on food at the local Aldi, Save-a-Lot and Dollar General stores.

4. Picnic in the park: Or, if you prefer, walk, skate or bike. Try visiting Delaware Park to enjoy nature, study, or get exercise (buffaloolmstedparks.org). The park was designed by Frederick Law Olmstead and includes a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

5. Shop locally: The Broadway Market at 999 Broadway is an experience as well as a shopping trip with bakery items, meat stands, and more.

The Clinton-Bailey Farmers Market sells locally grown vegetables, fruits, and other items year round.

6. Get cultured: The Albright-Knox Art Gallery (www.albrightknox.org), one of the best modern art museums in the country, is free to the public on Fridays from 3 to 10 p.m., when Gusto at the Gallery offers special programming. Can't make it on a Friday? Bring your student ID to get in for $8. With the admission price, you can take a free tour on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

7. Tour City Hall: For absolutely no cost, you can take a tour of one of Buffalo's historic buildings. You might even rub elbows with a politician or two. Meet in the lobby at noon on weekdays. (www.ci.buffalo.ny.us/home/leadership/mayor/cityhallhistory)

8. Refuel in style: Forget Starbucks and overpriced frappachinos. Instead, get your daily dose of coffee -- and some flavor of Buffalo -- at Spot Coffee (www.spotcoffee.com). There are two locations, one at Elmwood near Cleveland and another on Delaware near Chippewa. The coffee is cheaper, and Spot provides a funky, fun atmosphere.

9. Energize your mind: Niagara Falls doesn't just attract tourists, it produces energy. Learn about it at the Niagara Power Project Visitors Center, which is in Lewiston, perched atop the hydro project's main power plant (www.nypa.gov/vc/niagara.htm). It's free (so is the parking) and has a great view of the Niagara Gorge. Also, it's enclosed so you can go rain or shine. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

10. Enjoy the wonders of winter: Yes, it snows a lot here. Make the most of it by sledding for free at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park (www.erie.gov/parks/chestnut.asp). Actually, don't wait until winter. The park is gorgeous in the fall and available for hiking, biking and strolling.

Want to ice skate? Try the Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza on Main Street in downtown Buffalo, where you'll pay a low skate rental fee, unless you bring your own.