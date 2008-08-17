Sprinting into history Bolt takes 100 with record performance

BEIJING -- They were billing it as one of the most anticipated 100-meter finals in Olympic history. I have to admit, the skeptic in me wondered why. Why all the hype? What could distinguish this race from all the memorable 100s in the Games' remarkable history?

The men's 100, after all, was the race that elevated Jesse Owens to national icon, swift and defiant in the Nazis' home stadium. It gave us "Bullet" Bob Hayes and Harold Abrahams, Carl Lewis and Donovan Bailey. The 100 meters decides the mythical "World's Fastest Human." It stands on its own, regal and immune from modern hype.

And then, in one the most stunning performances ever seen on an Olympic track, Usain Bolt showed us the reason for all the fuss. Bolt, as aptly named an athlete as ever lived, won the gold medal in a world-record

clocking of 9.69 seconds, leaving the field in his wake and leaving seasoned track watchers with their jaws agape.

It wasn't so much the winning time, but the sheer, audacious magnitude of it. Bolt was so far in front that he actually slowed down in the final 10 meters and looked behind at his beaten rivals, raising his palms upward in a supplicating and triumphant gesture as he approached the tape.

Late Saturday night (Buffalo time), Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal in a single Olympics. He owned the first week of the Games. But for a few unforgettable moments, a lightning Bolt from Jamaica had a lot of sports fans muttering, "Michael who?"

Afterward, media onlookers were wondering just how fast Bolt might have gone if he'd been pushed hard and run hard to the finish. Some suggested it could have been a 9.55, as ridiculous as it sounds. Bolt said he really didn't care.

"I wasn't worried about a world record," Bolt said. "I didn't even know I had one until after my victory lap. My main concern was to become an Olympic champion and I did that. So I'm happy with myself."

We can only imagine what the 100 world record would look like if he hadn't let up. It might have been a Bob Beamon-esque feat, something that stood for decades and became a monument for future sprinters to chase and admire.

People knew Bolt had this sort of performance in him. In May, he stunned the track world with a 9.76 in his native Kingston. Later in the month, he affirmed that performance, breaking the world record with a 9.72 in the Grand Prix in New York City.

Still, Bolt was new to the 100. He was a 200-meter prodigy from a young age, but didn't commit to the 100 until a year ago, when his coach, Glen Mills, told him it would help with his speed in the 200. And at 6-foot-5, Bolt is uncommonly tall for a sprinter.

So while Bolt came to China as a clear favorite, there were still questions. About his experience, his size, his ability to compete in the crucible of an Olympics. The field would be strong, although American Tyson Gay, the world champ, was nursing a hamstring injury (and didn't make the final).

There was a buzz of anticipation in the crowd at the National Stadium moments before the start of the 100. It's one of the cool things about any Olympics, the way the first big day of track and field builds toward this climactic moment, the most thrilling 10 seconds in sports.

As the race was about to begin, cameras flashed in the crowd, like fireflies in the steamy Asian night. Bolt, in lane 4, pointed an index finger and made a gesture that seemed almost like Heisman pose. The crowd began a rhythmic clap. Then a hush came over the stadium and the gun went off.

Bolt, an average starter, didn't get off very well. But after 40 meters or so, he exploded from the pack. The next thing you knew, he was dancing around the track in his victory lap, his gold shoes in one hand and the green and yellow Jamaican flag in the other, reggae music playing over the loudspeakers.

He's the first man to win the 100 for Jamaica, which has seen its native sons win it for other nations. But Bolt never bolted his home country. He turned down numerous offers to attend U.S. colleges. He still lives in Kingston, close by the track where he trains, near his own National Stadium.

"We have been very close to gold," said Dr. Herb Elliott, a former Jamaican runner and coach who is the team's doctor and anti-doping specialist. "We had Don Quarrie in 1976, Lennox Miller in 1968 [both silver]. So we take it as it comes. We think track and field is a very good sport. Usain, well, we knew when he was 16 [he'll be 22 on Thursday] that he had something special."

Now Jamaica, a Caribbean nation of about 2.8 million, can claim the World's Fastest Human -- not to mention a deep and gifted group of female sprinters you'll be hearing a lot from in the days ahead.

Bolt, a cocky, ebullient sort, seems to take it all in stride. Before races, he bounces around to a musical beat in his head. "I like dancing," he said. "A lot of you have figured that out by now. It keeps me relaxed and ready. On the blocks, I refocus."

It'll be hard to stop him now. Bolt will run in his "specialty", the 200 meters, and there is talk he could challenge the seemingly untouchable 19.32 that Michael Johnson ran in Atlanta. Who knows how fast he can go?

"He doesn't know how fast he can run," Elliott said. "Toscanini said that a singer like Marian Anderson comes along once in a century. Usain Bolt is the same. That is all I can say."

