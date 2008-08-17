New York's contestant is also an author

New York State will be represented in the Ms. Senior America pageant by Carol Schulz, 67, who lives in Glen Head, L.I., and is the mother to four and grandmother to eight. She was nominated by a friend, she said. "I retired and I was going crazy," said Schulz, who's writing a book "Retirement Isn't for Sissies."

"I've never done anything like this before," she said in a phone interview. "I told my kids not to even come to New York because I wasn't going to win -- and they were mad at me. All the pictures show me screaming because I'm so surprised.

"When people asked me when I began my talent," she said, "I'd have to tell them it was about two weeks before I tried out."

In her professional life, Schulz was a flight attendant before going into corporate communications for an airline. She also established a consulting company and was president of the American Society of Training and Development.

Besides that, she wrote "60 Second Menopause Management," after holding focus groups with women to get their survival tips as natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy.

Since she was crowned Ms. Senior New York in April, she said: "I've been running. I just think 'hang onto your crown.' "

For the national pageant, she'll be singing "Don't Get Around Much Any More."

"But that's not true," she said. "I'm getting around more than I ever did."

-- Paula Voell