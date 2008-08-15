Stun gun leads to prison term after stalking probe

Eddie Smith vowed never to go back to Springville again after he was sentenced Thursday to one to three years in prison for possessing an electronic stun gun when he was arrested last year in a sexual stalking probe.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio warned the Springville man to "stay away" from the young girl authorities fear he planned to molest.

Smith, 66, who has been jailed for 14 months, pointedly said he will head straight to California whenever he is released from state prison.

"I'm not ever going back to Springville ever again," Smith told the judge.

A senior prosecutor told the judge an extensive investigation produced no evidence for prosecuting Smith for sexual crimes.

DiTullio issued an order of protection for the Springville girl and her two siblings, noting that Smith initially got in trouble after asking the girl's parents if he could take her swimming in the park.

Smith was arrested after neighbors complained that he tried to lure children to his residence in Colonial Drive Apartments and that he obsessively watched and videotaped children playing outside the building.

The stun gun turned up during a court-ordered search of Smith's house last summer, but Smith had "no illegal pornographic material and no other contraband," Deputy District Attorney Rosanne Eimer Johnson said.

Smith -- previously known as Michael Zimpfer -- was indicted solely on a felony weapons possession charge. He was allowed to plead guilty to a reduced felony charge after defense attorney Robert N. Convissar's negotiations with the judge and prosecutors.

During the search of Smith's flat, sheriff's deputies reported finding a video camera trained on a nearby apartment building and books on topics like serial killers and changing one's identity. Smith, who has been living on a disability pension, reportedly told deputies that he fantasized about kidnapping and raping young girls and about killing officers and their families.

But the judge noted that "thoughts are not criminal." And an extensive investigation found "absolutely no evidence" of criminal conduct of a sexual nature by Smith, Johnson told the judge.

"When all the smoke cleared," Smith's only criminal offense was having an illegal weapon, Convissar noted.

Court officials said that because of the state's good-time sentencing laws and the 14 months already spent in jail, Smith is likely to serve another year or so behind bars.

