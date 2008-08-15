Cheap eats

Londa's Diner has a fairly low profile in its plaza with a thrift store. Or maybe it's the unusual hours -- this place serves only breakfast and lunch Sunday through Wednesday, adding dinners Thursday through Saturday. But there weren't very many people eating dinner when John, Pat, John F. and I stopped by, intrigued by a reader's praise. He'd recommended the Garbage Can Omelette, and I'd already decided that if it was named for a garbage can, it had to be good, or something. We wound up ordering a dinner, a lunch and two breakfasts, and we all left happy.

Our server was also the cook, and members of the owner's family, who were sharing a meal at a big table, brought us silverware and water. A framed photo of the aftermath of the October storm hung above drawings of vintage kitchen appliances on the walls.

We liked the fact that specials in this comfortable place are named after people -- Kelly's special is a chicken souvlaki wrap, Mary's a corned beef sandwich on a hard roll, Frank's a burger with grilled onions, all $6.95.

John F. chose the meatloaf dinner ($7.95), which started with a good salad of iceberg, chopped tomato, green peppers, onions, croutons and shredded cheese. He praised the nicely seasoned meatloaf, made with diced onions, for both its taste and meaty texture. The brown gravy was probably premade, but good nonetheless.

Pat liked her Sour Dough Turkey Melt ($6.25), a large sandwich made with crisp strips of bacon, real sliced-from-the-breast white meat turkey and cheese. Her french fries had a dusting of seasoning, and were both crisp and steaming.

On our side of the table, John and I had breakfast. His Lumberjack Breakfast included two eggs, sausage, homefries, toast, two large pancakes and juice. The cakes were crisp and delicious, and everything else was good -- and, needless to say, there was plenty of it.

I went for the Garbage Can Omelette. How could I resist? At $7.95, it was loaded with ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, onions, cheese, mushrooms and tomato -- truly a bountiful mixture. The homefries were delicious, with crispy parts.

We praised the cook/waiter for turning it all out at the same time, all steaming hot. Places with much bigger staffs could take a lesson from this talented multitasker!

-- Anne Neville

***

Londa's Diner

576 Dick Road (Dick Urban Plaza), Depew

683-9808

Review: 3 pennies (Out of 4)

"Good food, prices."

Londa's Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It is handicapped-accessible.