Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave., was awarded New York State and federal landmark status at the end of 2007. It operates completely through volunteer efforts, with no paid board or staff. Volunteers have brought more than 400 sunken markers to the surface and re-erected many fallen monuments. They have repaired the fence along Walden Avenue, restored a missing lich-gate, and installed signs and section markers. They have also transcribed more than 16,500 names and locations from handwritten ledgers onto a searchable database.

Established in 1859, Concordia is a unique cemetery in the state inasmuch as it was begun by three different churches. There are four distinct areas: Trinity, St. Stephens, St. Peters, and a combined section alternately known as the Keepers Ground or Concordia.

New volunteers are being sought. Concordia has been chosen as a United Way Day of Caring site beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Also, there are work days on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers invite interested community members, neighbors and lot owners to help care for this community asset.

For information on other volunteer opportunities, call the Volunteer Center at the United Way at 887-2690 or visit its Web site at www.uwbec.org.

