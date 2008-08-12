Swift sells out all-ages show at fair

Taylor Swift's first album was released in 2006, contained five Billboard Country Music Top 10 songs and was recently certified triple platinum (over 3 million copies sold).

She's also the youngest person to ever write and sing her own top-of-the-charts country single.

To top it all off, her concert Monday night at the Erie County Fair was sold out and people who couldn't get tickets were standing outside the gates to catch an earful of her singing.

And just think, she graduated from high school mere months ago.

Swift comes across as the all-American girl -- nice yet spunky and talented. She repeatedly told her audience that she loved them and it was apparent that the feeling was mutual.

The love evidently crossed generational lines -- little pre-teen girls were dancing in the aisles while the older kids snapped pictures with their cell phones and compact cameras. Young males in ripped up cowboy hats with tattooed extremities were singing along to the words as if they were in a raucous karaoke bar.

Then there were the parental units who bopped and weaved in their seats as the tunes rolled over them in the most wholesome of manners.

Swift really has only released one album (unless you want to count her Christmas CD) so it wasn't' surprising that her set list was loaded that way.

She led her six-piece band through a batch of her hits including "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" and "Teardrops On My Guitar" but it was "Our Song," a tune she wrote for a talent show when she was a freshman and which later spent weeks on top of the country music charts, that seemed to carry the biggest clout with the audience. Swift's band accompanied her throughout most of the concert, though she also sat down on a stool by herself to play a couple of tunes sans assistance, including a heartwarming version of "A Place In This World."

When the band finally returned to the stage, Swift pulled out a ukulele and played the title tune from her forthcoming album, "Fearless," and later on included "Change," a new song that can also be heard during NBC's Olympic television coverage.

"Picture To Burn" came toward the end of the show and was the one song of the evening that touched upon rock more than pop or country. The two guitarists, whose haircuts were more reminiscent of the Bay City Rollers and/or Kajagoogoo, vamped like mad with Grant Mikelson cranking out a series of distorted riffs before tossing in an anti-climactic snippet of the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" for the fun of it.

In many ways, James Otto, who opened the concert, had the far more traditional country act than did Swift. Where she was pretty close to being more of a pop star than someone following in the tradition of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, Otto follows in the adult footsteps of hard living dudes.

"Good Old Days," "Drink and Dial" and "I Ain't Gonna Stop" were booming, hard charging anthems firmly in the tradition of Hank Junior and Bob Seger, but Otto was also capable of singing somewhat more nuanced songs like Seger's "Night Moves" and his latest single, "For You."

Taylor Swift

With James Otto on Monday night at America's Fair in Hamburg.