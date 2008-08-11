Repaired leak likely to cut water loss

The Town Board last week awarded a contract for detection of leaks in the town's water lines, but recent repairs in a single subdivision may have put a major dent in the problem.

Councilman Paul W. Siejak said last year's figures showed 263 million gallons of water pumped into the town by the Niagara County Water District were lost before it reached residential or business water meters. That was about 20 percent of the total.

Supervisor Marc R. Smith said town crews recently discovered major water loss in Gothic Ledge, a small but very expensive subdivision off Gothic Hill Road near Niagara Street Extension.

He said the water lines were extended into three lots on which no homes have yet been built, and the developer apparently never capped the ends of those underground lines.

"They found three 3/4 -inch pipes just pouring [water] into the ground," Smith said. "It was a terrible waste."

The constant flow of water undermined a road in the subdivision. Siejak said after the water lines were plugged, repairs were begun by the town Highway Department.

"They're rebuilding a roadway that was compromised by a major water leak," he said.

"It's an excellent design and it's excellently constructed," said Councilman Paul H. Pettit, who visited the work site last week.

But the town isn't stopping with the Gothic Ledge repairs. The board hired Pipe Dreams Service of Buffalo for $14,100 to check every water main in the town for leaks.

That price is roughly $100 a mile for the 144 miles of water line in the town.

"There's quite a bit of return [on the investment] for the town if we do find some leaks," Smith said.

Siejak figured that the town could save $60,000 to $90,000 on the money it pays the county Water District for water supplies if leaks are quelled.

Town Engineer Robert D. Klavoon said most of the work will be done at night, when flows are lowest and a leak can be distinguished from normal flow by the stethoscope-like tool Pipe Dreams will use.

