Everybody's column

Current math program has serious problems

I read with interest the article on Buffalo's schools in the Aug. 4 News. As a mathematician who in 1997 was one of the outspoken critics of the now failed Regents Math A and Math B, I am concerned about the program for school mathematics in place in Buffalo, "Investigations in Number, Data and Space" by TERC. TERC's program has been criticized by several mathematicians.

According to Thomas Parker, professor of mathematics at Michigan State University: "TERC students will hit a wall, probably at the end of middle school. They are not being given the grounding needed to understand the abstractions of high school algebra and geometry. Their options for careers in science and engineering are being closed off by their elementary school program."

And here is what Harvard mathematics professor Wilfried Schmid wrote about "Investigations" in 2001: "The TERC authors are also opposed to the teaching of the traditional algorithms of arithmetic, such as long addition, subtraction with borrowing, and the usual pencil-and-paper methods of multiplication and division . . . The pedagogical practices advocated by TERC are truly extreme." Despite the assurances of some mathematics educators, children need to master the traditional algorithms of arithmetic.

Richard H. Escobales Jr.

Buffalo

***

McCain's negativity will cost him votes

It is a mark of how far Sen. John McCain's "Straight Talk Express" has veered into the muck and mire of gutter politics that Paris Hilton's faux advertisement responding to his campaign's use of her image to demean Sen. Barack Obama's popularity is more articulate, coherent, logical and humorous than anything coming from the Karl Rove surrogates now managing McCain's campaign.

Plus, Hilton's advertisement is not mean-spirited. Nor does she strain to make her points or inject humor, have to read the TelePrompTer, read notes or laugh inappropriately in counter distinction to the very ill-at-ease McCain while making her very salient points about a solution to the oil crisis.

Unlike McCain, who I used to respect as a person of honor, Hilton, who used to be a subject of ridicule, distinguishes herself. She does not pander to the worst strains of the American populace.

The electorate deserves a campaign that focuses on the issues, but McCain strategists obviously decided the only way to win, given the economy and an unpopular war, is to go negative.

Ross Runfola

Buffalo

***

Albom displayed no bias in column on terrorist

An Aug. 4 letter writer accuses Mitch Albom's July 22 piece in The News of an "obvious Israeli bias." It would appear that the writer is the one who is biased.

In his argument, he uses figures given by the Palestinian government that don't distinguish between terrorists and civilians, and don't acknowledge using the population as human shields, making it difficult for Israel to defend itself.

The writer doesn't see the horror in giving Samir Kuntar, a terrorist who targets innocent families in their homes, a hero's welcome. Kuntar took the lead role in killing innocent people by shooting Danny, the little girl's father, in front of his 4-year-old daughter. This was verified by eyewitnesses.

The writer believes Kuntar's story that Israeli bullets killed the girl. He discounts those who testified seeing Kuntar bash the little girl's head against the rocks with the butt of his rifle, and forensic evidence that bears out the eyewitness testimony. He discounts the trial in Israel, instead taking the word of the terrorist, who first admitted he killed the little girl, then denied it during the trial.

The writer should look toward himself before accusing others of bias.

Shelly Kerker

Amherst

***

Nation needs to pursue efficient energy policies

Sen. John McCain recently stated that we must use "every resource available" to reduce gasoline and energy prices. He seems to show no concern for the negative implications of using these resources.

For example, McCain strongly supports domestic oil drilling despite the dire impacts of oil use on the environment. His professed concern about global warming is obviously overridden by his goal of reducing gasoline prices.

Another example is McCain's support for nuclear power. I have not heard him explain how he would deal with nuclear waste or nuclear plant security.

He also wants to reduce the federal gas tax without addressing the resultant funding shortfall for road and bridge maintenance.

Meanwhile, McCain is one of the strongest opponents in Congress of Amtrak funding. His opposition to public rail service is hypocritical in light of his concern about the rising cost of driving.

Unfortunately, there are no easy solutions to the spiraling costs of energy. Our country will need to aggressively shift to more efficient energy technologies and we will need to pursue "smart growth" policies that reduce automobile dependence.

Robert A. Krohn

Amherst

***

Prostate cancer test has saved many lives

I am enraged that a federal task force can come up and say that screening tests for prostate cancer do more harm than good and should be eliminated for men 75 years and older. That's just great. It seems they now want guys who have prostate cancer to just go off in a corner and die somewhere.

At 80 years old, tests showed I had prostate cancer. Treatment with radiation and a seed implant by my doctors saved my life. I am going on 85 years old and still here. So you figure it out.

Once again our government has pulled another boo boo. Where they come up with these insane ideas is beyond imagination. I ask all men to fight any attempt to eliminate testing for this cancer.

Robert Wagner

Buffalo

***

Government allowed jobs to go overseas

Opening the doors for foreign trade imports has done nothing but harm the country economically and take jobs away from our own workers. Since 2000 we have lost more than 2.5 million jobs to China alone, with no end in sight.

The real blame lies with our own government, which allowed this to happen and continually pushed for foreign imports. Both Democrats and Republicans are to blame, since President Bill Clinton vigorously promoted opening the United States to foreign imports.

All these lost jobs would at least have our own workers employed and paying taxes instead of sending that money to China and putting the United States into further debt.

Don Weimer

Williamsville