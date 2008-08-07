NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Beilein expected to be confirmed Friday

Former Niagara County Sheriff Thomas A. Beilein is expected to be confirmed Friday as a member of the state Commission of Correction, which oversees local jails.

State Sen. George D. Maziarz, R-Newfane, said the first of two confirmation hearings will be conducted this afternoon by the Senate Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Corrections. A second hearing is set for Friday morning before the Senate Finance Committee and, if both sessions go well, the full Senate is to vote on the appointment during a meeting set to begin at noon Friday.

Maziarz said Gov. David A. Paterson then is expected to designate Beilein, a Democrat, as chairman of the three-member commission, which would give him a salary of $101,600 a year. The other members are paid $90,600.

Beilein resigned after 15 1/2 years as sheriff, effective July 26.

***

Human rights supporters will hold vigil for Tibet

Local supporters of human rights in Tibet will join with millions of others in "Candle for Tibet," a worldwide protest this evening, on the eve of the opening of the Beijing Olympics.

The local candlelight vigil will be held on Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood Avenue, beginning at 9 p.m. Organizers also encourage people to light candles in their windows or anywhere else that people will see them. For information, go to www.candle4tibet.org.