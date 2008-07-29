Worthington charged

Former St. Francis star Doug Worthington's starting status at Ohio State could be in question after the defensive lineman was charged with driving under the influence.

Worthington, 20, was pulled over at 3:13 a.m. Saturday next to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, according to the police report. Stopped for driving 41 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, Worthington faces a first-degree misdemeanor DUI charge.

Worthington, Western New York's only Parade All-American over the last 16 years, seemed primed for a breakout season this fall.

The redshirt junior started 11 games at tackle last year on one of the nation's top defenses, and added 10 pounds to his 6-foot-7 frame over the winter. Worthington said in April he planned to play at around 290 pounds this fall.