NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

DEC releases draft of hazardous-waste plan

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Monday released a draft framework to guide planning decisions on the handling of hazardous waste in New York.

It is believed the final version of the document, known as the "Hazardous Waste Facility Siting Plan," once developed, will play a significant role in determining the future of a unique facility located in the Town of Porter.

CWM Chemical Services is the Northeast's only hazardous-waste landfill and has requested an expansion permit from state regulators that would allow it to increase its operational life by decades.

To read the full document, visit www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/9054.html.

Two rounds of public hearings will be scheduled in each of the state's nine regions, environmental officials said.

The dates and locations of the first round of hearings will be announced soon, officials said.

***

Movie night to feature 'The Wizard of Oz'

LOCKPORT -- The Town of Lockport will sponsor a family outdoor movie night Friday on the grounds of Town Hall, Dysinger and Old Beattie roads.

Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by the Lockport Federation of Musicians band. At dusk, "The Wizard of Oz" will be shown on an outdoor screen.

Free soft drinks and popcorn will be available. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

***

Bill on permits exempts recreational boaters

WASHINGTON -- Congress has passed a bill that will exempt recreational boaters from having to obtain the same permits as oil tankers and freight ships or else face fines of up to $32,000 a day.

The legislation was necessary to counter a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that would have forced recreational boaters to obtain those permits.

"This is terrific news for the 45,000 recreational boaters across Western New York and the surrounding areas," said Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "The impending regulation defied every iota of reason and that's why we fought to ensure recreational boaters are exempt from it and that it only properly pertains to oil tankers and massive freight ships."