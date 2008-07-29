Columbus McKinnon looks overseas Foreign sales help Amherst firm weather slowdown

Executives at Columbus McKinnon Corp. don't expect a full-blown U.S. recession, but the Amherst company will weather any downturn easier than it did a few years ago because it has cut costs and diversified its revenues, its chief executive said Monday.

Speaking to about three dozen shareholders, executives and others at the company's annual meeting, Timothy T. Tevens said the materials handling company has made significant progress in recent years toward increasing its sales abroad and reducing its fixed expenses.

That's enabled Columbus McKinnon to maintain its growth in sales, earnings and operating margin, even in a time when many companies are struggling as housing woes cause the economy to cool.

Where Columbus McKinnon used to depend on the United States for 75 percent of its sales, that's down to 68 percent, as international sales have grown at a compound annual rate of almost 12 percent for five years. New offices in China, Panama, Italy and Russia opened just in the last year, adding to its reach in 20 countries on five continents.

At the same time, the company has been engaged in "lean manufacturing" since 2001, and closed 10 facilities globally to trim $15 million to $20 million in fixed costs. Such "rationalization" of operations is continuing, as executives seek to improve productivity.

"We're a different company," said Chief Financial Officer Karen L. Howard.

That still leaves it with significant variable costs, especially for materials such as steel. But if sales were to drop, Tevens said, so would the need to purchase materials, so those costs would come down as well.

"I know people are predicting that slowdown, but right now, we're not feeling that," Tevens said in an interview. But "if we have a downturn, we have less fixed costs that we have to cover. We can control variable costs more, so our net income can hold up much better."

Finally, he said, the company is seeking to expand its product offerings and tap new markets, while at the same time looking for "small, bolt-on" acquisitions to bolster its sales efforts, especially internationally.

It's not ignoring its core U.S. market, Tevens said, but officials see more opportunities abroad as they target an equal split in revenues between domestic and international.

Tevens' confidence before shareholders comes just days after the company agreed to sell its money-losing Univeyor operation in Denmark to an undisclosed Danish firm. The deal costs the company about $3 million, after it pays off Univeyor's debt and collects a tax benefit. But it ends its burden from a money-losing business that had been weighing on Columbus McKinnon's performance.

That's the latest in a series of businesses the firm has shed in recent years as it focuses on core strengths and brands.

It claims to have the leading U.S. market share in its fields, with 69 percent of U.S. sales occuring in markets where it's No. 1. But it's also developing a presence in Europe and emerging markets in China, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

Today, Columbus McKinnon operates 23 manufacturing plants in seven countries, 32 sales or service offices in 17 countries, and 9 warehouses in four countries. More than 10 percent of manufacturing is done in low-cost areas.

In February, the company unveiled a series of long-term goals, including achieving $1 billion in revenues, up from just shy of $600 million now, through a combination of internal growth, acquisitions and new products.

Already, revenues grew 8 percent this past year, with international sales up 18 percent.

Its operating margin of 13.6 percent fell within the target range of 12 percent to 14 percent.

Total debt has fallen by 50 percent since fiscal 2003, to its lowest level since the company went public in 1996. And each employee now generates about $225,000 in sales, up from $165,000 five years ago.

"Things are generally heading in a positive direction," he said. "We're expecting these trends to continue."

