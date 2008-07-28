POLICE & COURTS

>Body of man found at base of cell tower

NORTH TONAWANDA -- The body of a man in his early 20s was found at the base of a cell phone tower here Sunday morning.

Police said the man appeared to have fallen from the tower off River Road, but the circumstances of the fall were not clear. The cell tower area is fenced, and it was locked when police arrived at about 11 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Roger R. Zgolak.

A representative of American Tower, which owns the site, helped police access the area. Police said they had tentatively identified the man, based on personal effects, but were withholding his name until next of kin could be notified. Police noted that the man did not work for American Tower.

-----

>Drunken lawn mowing suspected in accident

TOWN OF LOCKPORT -- Niagara County sheriff's deputies were called to Ridgewood Drive on Saturday evening to investigate an accident that may have involved drunken lawn mowing.

A Ridgewood Drive resident told officers that his neighbor, who came to his door to report damaging the man's car while mowing, was intoxicated.

Deputies said there were several scratches on the side of the man's 2008 Chevrolet and estimated damage at $1,000. When confronted by deputies, the neighbor denied damaging the car or contacting the victim. Officers said there was grass discharge, as from a lawnmower, near the car.

-----

>Operator charged with drunken boating

A 52-year-old City of Tonawanda man was arrested aboard his 47-foot vessel on drunken boating charges on the east branch of the Niagara River off Grand Island on Saturday night.

Deputies received a call of a domestic disturbance aboard the boat and found Maximillian Czora, 52, the operator, was drunk, police said.

Czora was charged with boating while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental administration. He was sent to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in the Town of Grand Island Court.

-----

>Woman raped at knifepoint behind North St. building

A woman was raped at knifepoint over the weekend behind a building on North Street near Elmwood Avenue, police reported.

The woman told Central District police that she was confronted at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday by an unknown man who held a knife to her throat and raped her. She sought treatment at Buffalo General Hospital.

-----

>Steak knife used to stab man in Riverside home

A Riverside man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was stabbed in the neck with a steak knife by a neighbor, police said.

Michael J. Finlayson, 44, of Ontario Street, underwent surgery in Erie County Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition Sunday night.

Timothy M. Meleski, 52, who lives in another apartment in the same building as Finlayson, was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Northwest District police said Meleski attacked Finlayson in his home just after 1 a.m. The relationship between the two men was unclear.

Officer Dennis Kessler and Jason Sutter arrested Meleski at the scene and found the steak knife on the kitchen table, police said.

-----

>Man stabbed in chest; Buffalo woman charged

A Buffalo woman was charged with second-degree assault Sunday evening after a man told police she stabbed him in the chest at about 4 p.m.

Police said they retrieved a knife from Edna Maldonado, 35, of Riverdale Avenue, who allegedly stabbed the man on Guernsey Street.

-----

>Father, daughter rescued from harbor breakwater

A Hamburg man and his daughter were rescued off the breakwater near the Buffalo Harbor on Sunday afternoon after their personal watercraft experienced mechanical failure.

Thomas Brown, 42, and his 11-year-old daughter were washed into the breakwater by winds of about 25 mph and waves six to eight feet high, according to a spokeswoman from the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Their vessel sank, but the two were able to get onto the breakwater, where they were stranded for about 25 minutes before a passing boater called 911.

Deputies Rick Lauricella and Brian O'Harra of the Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit brought Brown and his daughter to safety about 4 p.m. Their vessel was not recovered.

-----

>Driver attacked, robbed in Riverside section

A motorist was attacked and robbed by three men at a stop sign in the city's Riverside section Saturday morning, police reported.

The man was stopped at Rano Street and River Rock Drive at about 11:20 a.m. when three men approached, punched him in the head and ripped his shirt when they tried to drag him out of his car.

Police said they also tried to pull the man's earrings out of his ears and one of them stole an envelope from him which contained $68.