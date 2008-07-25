LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Historic Gardens Tour is Saturday, Sunday

NORTH TONAWANDA -- The North Tonawanda History Museum holds its fourth annual Historic Gardens Tour, with access to more than 60 sites, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Guidebooks, which are being sold for $5, are available for pre-purchase at the museum, 314 Oliver St., until 5 p.m. today. Guidebooks will be available Saturday and Sunday at the museum's booth in Gateway Park, on Sweeney Street between Webster and Main streets.