Warming up to Toronto

As I wrote in today's paper, I'm warming up a little bit to the idea about the Blue Jays becoming the Bisons' parent next season. I'm still uncomfortable with it, given the Bills' situation and the annoyance of Canadian hockey fans. And the J.P. Ricciardi uncertainty is another problem but you would think that the Rogers folks would not let the baseball team swim uneasily while trying to put together a good situation for football.

There's a month left in the home schedule (it's pouring right now and today's game looks to be in serious jeopardy). We've had this talk some before but any new thoughts on the parent? Looks like it has to be the Jays, right?

---Mike Harrington