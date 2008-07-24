Land deal approved with developer of water park

After months of discussions with developers, the City Council on Wednesday approved a land agreement with Ross Wilson & Associates to develop a 54-acre site into a water park and 300-room hotel resort.

The city acquired the land near I-86 in 2006 as part of a 200-acre parcel for $3 million. The site borders the Seneca Allegany Casino, and city officials acquired the land speculating on future development. It has been marketed to several developers.

Ross Wilson & Associates, a development and construction management company in Buffalo, wants the area for a water park development.

Last year, the group considered a parcel near Ellicottville Central School off Route 219, but plans were dropped. Those plans, estimated at $82 million, included a water/sewer treatment plant to support the park. Developers were Craig Marlatt and Kevin Greiner, construction manager, both of whom are now part of the Salamanca proposal.

Revised plans for Salamanca call for development of a resort complex with a 300-room hotel, indoor and outdoor water park, a theme restaurant, performing arts and conference center, on-site year-round recreational facilities, nature trails, horseback riding trails, a sculpture park, landscape garden and a possible public performance venue.

Mayor Jeffrey Pond said, "This is a win-win situation for the city and surrounding area" that promised long-term jobs and tax benefits.

"A project of this magnitude will stimulate the local economy and nicely complements existing tourism destinations such as the Seneca Allegany Casino and Hotel, Allegany State Park and Ellicottville," Pond said.

Plans include using existing mountains on the land to incorporate a natural theme into the resort.

The Council authorized Pond to sign the development agreement and to sign a final purchase agreement upon approval by City Attorney Ross Peters.

Pond said based on city costs related to the 55 acres, the city can expect to sell the parcel for around $900,000.

"We could ask for more money, but the Council agreed we are more interested in development," Pond said.

Wilson has a one-year option on the parcel to complete plans and obtain necessary permits. Pond said he believes they have secured the projected $82 million for development. An estimated 18 months was given for construction, beyond planning stages.

Greiner, a principal with Ross Wilson partnership formed to develop the project, said: "We've been working for nearly two years to secure the right site for the water park, and the Salamanca location is perfect for the project. The city worked hard to complete a fair agreement which protects their interests as well as our own."

Greiner speculated Salamanca will become "the next great upstate tourism and recreation destination."

Ross Wilson has been active in the state real estate development and construction since 1994. The firm has completed a wide portfolio of construction and development projects including its most recent, Morningside Estates, a 54-unit town home development in Ellicottville.