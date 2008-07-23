Samuel Perpetus, business owner, WWII veteran Nov. 10, 1920 -- July 20, 2008

Samuel Perpetus of Cheektowaga, a business owner and World War II veteran, died Sunday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga. He was 87.

Born in Milwaukee, he served in the Army with the 15th Cavalry during World War II in Normandy, Central Europe and the Rhineland.

After the war, he made his name in the Buffalo area as a business owner. He owned and operated Advanced Heating Co. in Cheektowaga for more than 50 years. With his late brotherin- law, Martin Smardz, he was co-owner of MarSam Homes in Blasdell and Del-Ton Liquors in the Town of Tonawanda for 38 years.

Mr. Perpetus was an avid bowler, ballroom dancer and a champion gin rummy player. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Geraldine Pedini; two sons, Roger and Bruce; two daughters, Linda and Mary Lou Peacock; and a sister, Verna Smardz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Friday in Mother of Divine Grace Catholic Church, 120 Old Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga.

