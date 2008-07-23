POLICE & COURTS

Woman says someone used her ID to get school job

A woman who said she had been out of the state for the last 18 months told police Tuesday that someone had used her identification to obtain a job at Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue.

It was not clear what type of job the woman was able to obtain, but the name did not appear on a list of school faculty and staff posted on the childhood center's Web site.

***

Two suspected of cutting power wire to steal copper

National Grid security officials reported to police that two men were spotted Tuesday afternoon cutting the ground wire that provides electricity to a home on Townsend Street.

The two are believed to have done the same at several other locations to steal copper wiring. National Grid officials were searching for all of the damaged poles. They estimated damage to be $300 per pole.

***

Firebomb damages home in Fillmore-Leroy area

Someone firebombed a home in the city's Fillmore-Leroy area early Tuesday morning, sparking a small fire inside the occupied home, Buffalo fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a 3:51 a.m. call after the firebombing at 75 Halbert St., a 2 1/2 -story home.

The fire left an estimated $2,500 damage, fire officials said. Initial reports did not indicate any injuries.

***

Gas station robber on Elmwood sought

Buffalo police were searching for the man who robbed the Mobil on the Run gas station at Elmwood and Lexington avenues at 11:35 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man entered the store, leaned over the counter and grabbed the cash register. Store employees scuffled with him briefly, forcing him to leave behind the register behind, but he managed to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

***

Couple found living in deplorable conditions

A husband and wife were discovered living in deplorable conditions in a rented apartment in the 100 block of Grote Street on Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo police said.

Police received a call to check on the welfare of the couple, whose names were not released, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the lower apartment, they found the woman, 56, dirty and confused.

Inside the home were 15 cats, two dogs and two malnourished-looking rabbits. The apartment was covered in filth. Officers found a dead cat in a frying pan, but there was no indication the couple planned to eat the animal.

They also discovered that the plumbing was not working.

The couple was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated. Police did not charge them. The county Health Department was scheduled to inspect the apartment this morning.

***

Teens flee through park after gunman fires shot

A gunman fired a single shot at three teenagers on the city's East Side, but the teens escaped the gunfire by running through Martin Luther King Jr. Park, police reported Tuesday.

Ferry-Fillmore District police said the incident happened at about 11:40 a.m. Monday at Fillmore Avenue and Northampton Street when the gunman, wearing a purple striped shirt, opened fire.

The teens then ran north through the park and no one was struck by the shot.