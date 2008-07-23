'Mamma Mia!' is great fun

Every year, cinemas are graced with crossovers from stage to film in movie musicals. Those musicals fall into different categories. They are either Oscar winners ("Chicago"), good/fun musicals ("Hairspray"), or just ... not good ("The Producers" remake). "Mamma Mia!" is the first (and possibly only) adaptation of a Broadway musical that we have seen this year, and even though it stars "The Streep," it's no Oscar contender. "Mamma Mia!" is instead a good, fun, laid-back musical that has you singing every song and gets you in the mood to dance to every note.

"Mamma Mia!" is the story of bride-to-be Sophie (Amanda Seyfried of "Mean Girls") who, in the search for her father, invites three of her mom's (Meryl Streep) old flames to her wedding. She spends the next 24 hours trying to figure out if her father is the Swede Bill (Stellan Skarsgard), Englishman Harry (Colin Firth) or the American who first broke Donna's heart, Sam (Pierce Brosnan).

With every musical adaptation for the big screen, something very important to the stage show is usually lost -- the chorus. Movie musicals usually discard the chorus for their impractical ways of jumping out of the ocean or out of houses to spontaneously sing and dance. But one of the things that makes "Mamma Mia!" so unique is that it doesn't discard the chorus. The chorus is right there, adding not only background singing, but also to add humor. It may seem a bit campy at first, but after the first few songs you get so used to the idea that it begins to make you laugh.

The film is truly laugh-out-loud funny with a good portion of the laughs coming from Julie Walters' character Rosie. Walters is hilarious and the chemistry between her, Streep and Christine Baranski is extremely good because sometimes you really do believe that they are old friends catching up.

Little moments make "Mamma Mia!" truly feel like a Broadway show on screen. There are always ad libs on stage and some great moments in the musical seem as if they are ad libs or as if you're watching a taping of the musical. There is a specific moment in the film where the former Dynamos can't stop laughing and you can really tell that they just ad libbed and are recovering from the joke. Moments like this are what make "Mamma Mia!" seem so real, and make it seem like a proper musical on screen because it doesn't lose the magic that you get on stage like unscripted moments.

Almost every actor in the movie has a remarkable singing voice, with the most impressive being Seyfried's. Everyone does their own singing and it gives the film that much more character. Even if the actor's voice isn't too good, they still sing and you don't get the cheat of dubbing.

"Mamma Mia!" is rated PG-13 for sex-related comments. The film is FULL of sex-related comments, and most of them come in the form of physical comedy. Parents may want to caution their middle schoolers due to some of the jokes, but beyond these comments, the film is very clean and there's hardly any swearing.

