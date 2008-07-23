Lieutenant governors look to revise role in fight against obscurity

When it comes to political obscurity, the nation's lieutenant governors might rank as experts.

So as the National Lieutenant Governors Association holds its annual conference at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo this week, there might be no better politician in America to address the nuances of the position than New York's new Senate majority leader, Dean G. Skelos.

After all, Skelos now sports what could be the most politically obscure title of all -- acting lieutenant governor.

He even became acting governor when Gov. David A. Paterson left the state recently, to go along with his majority leader and acting lieutenant governor titles.

"Lotta pressure," Skelos cracked during a Hyatt interview on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the fact that Paterson and Skelos are attending the conference of the nation's second-in-commands this week shows exactly the unpredictabilities of politics, and the need for constitutional safeguards of succession.

Just four months ago, Paterson was toiling in the shadow of Eliot L. Spitzer, the powerful crusader who may have had the White House in his sights. But to the dismay of anyone who knew him or who followed New York politics, Spitzer resigned on March 17 after being caught up in a prostitution scandal.

Now Paterson is anything but obscure. And he addresses the national conference today in an aptly titled speech -- "Gubernatorial Succession: The Experience."

It all leads Skelos, a Senate veteran, to believe that the time has come to put more emphasis on the office of lieutenant governor in the recognition that anything can and does happen in the world of politics.

"I believe there should be a change to have a lieutenant governor in place," he said, recalling that the Senate passed a lieutenant governor replacement bill in the 1980s following the resignation of former Lt. Gov. Alfred G. DelBello, but that the Assembly never followed through.

And because all kinds of constitutional theories were advanced when it became clear that former Senate Majority Leader Joseph L. Bruno was under FBI investigation because of his outside business dealings, Skelos says the need to fill a vacant lieutenant governor's position becomes even more acute.

Still, Skelos said he is proud of the fact that "the system worked" in the wake of Spitzer's departure.

"Our system moved forward, and showed that it's about the office and not the individual," he said. "It worked well in a dramatic situation."

Indeed, one of those addressing today's conference in addition to the governor is Assemblyman Robin L. Schimminger, D-Kenmore, who will speak on modernizing the office.

He was the original sponsor of the measure to fill vacancies in the office.

Other items on the agenda include a host of workshops addressing state problems ranging from "families at risk" to dealing with the complexities of health care.

Also at the Hyatt in a separate news conference Tuesday, Skelos continued his steady drumbeat to get a real property tax cap supported by Paterson adopted by the end of August.

"If we're going to have economic revitalization and job creation, we have to control real property taxes," Skelos said.

Skelos said he wants the Senate to consider and adopt a proposed 4 percent cap on annual property tax increases by school districts "within the next two to three weeks."

He twice praised the success of such a cap in Massachusetts.

"This is about controlling spending and giving school districts mandate relief," he said. "I think it can be done without hurting the quality of education."

The measure supported by Skelos and Paterson places a cap on annual property tax increases by school districts. Skelos said he hopes Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver also will move to get the measure passed by the Assembly in a timely fashion.

Silver has said that a property tax cap is acceptable, but he wants guarantees that schools will still have enough money to ensure state standards for variety of programs.

Paterson, meanwhile, was scheduled to sign a bill in Niagara Square today to encourage the cleanup of brownfield sites, which are typically abandoned and contaminated former industrial sites.

Western New York is home to hundreds of such parcels of land, especially in Buffalo.

The state a few years ago approved a measure with financial incentives for developers to clean up and reuse brownfield sites.

However, because of loopholes in the bill, it became a method for developers, especially downstate, to obtain state financing for projects slated for completion with or without the additional state incentives. Recently, developers stood to reap tens of millions of dollars for skyscraper projects in Manhattan and apartment complexes in Westchester County.

The new bill that Paterson will sign increases tax incentives for dirty sites that are cleaned up to meet higher standards and caps the amount of credits at $35 million, or $45 million for manufacturing sites.

The bill has been hailed by upstate business groups for cutting the overall costs of the program by limiting funding for mega-deals that were going to be performed anyway while encouraging new development of abandoned sites in places like Buffalo.

News Staff Reporter Tom Precious contributed to this report.

