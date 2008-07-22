No luck in late nights
Hard to fathom the lack of success the Bisons have had over the years when the innings stretch on and on in Dunn Tire Park. The Herd has been downright dominant at home since the park opened in 1988 -- except in marathons.
Check out these numbers after Monday's 8-4, 14-inning loss to Norfolk that actually ended at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday: The Herd is 0-7 in games that last at least 14 innings at home, and just 4-14 when things go at least 13.
As the clock struck midnight, Bisons PR director Brad Bisbing announced in the press box, "Welcome to Tuesday, everybody. We've got a game today."
Hardy-har-har. Anyway, here's the Dunn Tire Park marathon list to include Monday's wackiness (or should it be Tuesday's?)
---Mike Harrington
-----------------------------------------------
Longest games by innings
19 -- 6-2 loss to Scranton-WB Sept 9, 2001 (Game 5, IL semifinals)
18 -- 4-3 loss to Nashville, Sept. 4-5, 1990 (Am. Assoc. East tiebreaker)
16 – 3-2 loss to Durham-2nd game, June 4, 2006
16 – 8-3 loss to Scranton-WB-2nd game, July 16-17, 2004
14 – 8-4 loss to Norfolk, July 21-22, 2008
14 – 5-3 loss to Rochester, Aug. 31, 2006
14 -- 15-10 loss to Scranton-WB, Aug. 16, 1998
13 – 7-6 loss to Rochester, July 3, 2008
13 – 5-4 loss to Syracuse, May 20, 2006
13 -- 9-8 loss to Syracuse, Aug. 19, 2002
13 -- 3-2 win over Pawtucket-2nd game, April 8, 2001
13 -- 2-1 win over Pawtucket, Aug. 1, 2000
13 -- 3-2 loss to Scranton-WB, April 15, 2000
13 -- 4-2 loss to Iowa, May 18, 1996
13 -- 2-1 win over Omaha, June 22, 1995
13 -- 6-4 loss to Indy, Aug. 8, 1993
13 -- 6-5 win over Louisville, May 2, 1991
13 -- 4-2 loss to Indy, April 30, 1988
--------------------
Longest games by time
5:13 -- 6-2 loss to Scranton-WB (19), Sept. 9, 2001 (Game 5-IL semis)
5:08 -- 4-3 loss to Nashville (18), Sept. 4-5, 1990 (Am. Assoc. East tiebreaker)
5:07 -- 8-3 loss to Scranton-WB-2nd game (16), July 16-17, 2004
4:56 -- 15-10 loss to Scranton-WB (14), Aug. 16, 1998
4:41 – 8-4 loss to Norfolk (14), July 21-22, 2008
4:30 -- 4-3 win over Scranton-WB (12), Aug. 15, 1998
4:29 – 7-6 loss to Rochester (13), July 3, 2008
4:27 – 3-2 loss to Durham-2nd game (16), June 4, 2006
4:20 – 5-4 loss to Syracuse (13), May 20, 2006
4:15 – 5-3 loss to Rochester (14), Aug. 31, 2006
4:13 -- 10-9 win over Pawtucket (11), July 19, 2001
4:08 -- 5-4 win over Indy (12), July 16, 1998
4:08 -- 3-2 win over Nashville (12), Aug. 24, 1997
4:03 -- 6-4 loss to Durham (12), Sept. 10-11, 2002
(Game 1-IL finals, susp in top-12 and finished next day)
4:00 – 5-4 loss to Richmond (12), April 18, 2006
3:58 – 5-4 loss to Rochester (12), July 2, 2008
3:55 – 7-6 win over Columbus (11), April 15, 2006
3:55 – 9-8 loss to Indianapolis (11), Aug. 1, 2005
3:54 – 11-10 win over Syracuse (11), Aug. 24, 2005
3:54 -- 6-5 win over Louisville (13), May 2, 1991
3:50 -- 4-3 win over Omaha (11), June 26, 1992
