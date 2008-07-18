George E. Flury of North Tonawanda, a retired printer and former travel hockey coach, died Wednesday in Buffalo General Hospital. He was 75.

Born in Gardenville, he was a member of the first class to graduate from West Seneca West High School in 1952.

He began working at Arcata Graphics, now Quebecor, on George Urban Boulevard in Depew in the early 1950s. He retired in 1994 after 41 years of service.

From 1975 to 1986, Mr. Flury became a travel hockey coach for the Buffalo Hornets Hockey Association. During this period, he also was a volunteer firefighter for the Townline Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Flury also served as the emergency medical technician director of operations for one year with the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps, during which time he also delivered a baby.

"He was so proud of that. He said the little girl fit right in the palm of his hand. He received a pink stork pin," said his wife, Doris.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Gregory; two daughters, Michelle Valois and Nicole Holmes; three stepsons, Robert Pallotta, Richard Pallotta and Michael Pallotta; a stepdaughter, Kathleen Brauer; a brother, James; and a sister, Annette Pryzybyla.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.

