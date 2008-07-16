Midsummer Classic is an All-Star studded affair; Legends of baseball gather in historic park

The baseball was the same but the emotion was far above the norm Tuesday night as the All-Star Game made its final stop in soon-to-be demolished Yankee Stadium.

Prior to the first pitch, 48 living Hall of Famers -- the largest collection ever assembled in a ballpark -- were part of a pregame salute to the 85-year-old Bronx edifice that is just a few weeks away from closing its doors and falling victim to the wrecking ball.

The ceremony lasted 30 minutes and was capped by an emotional appearance by 78-year-old Yankees principal owner George Steinbrenner. Frail and believed to be in ill health, an openly weeping Steinbrenner was driven in a golf cart around the warning track before stopping at the mound to watch four Yankees legends (Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Reggie Jackson and Goose Gossage) throw ceremonial first pitches as the crowd roared.

Then it was time for starting pitchers Cliff Lee of Cleveland and Ben Sheets of Milwaukee to take the ball for the 79th Midsummer Classic.

Earlier in the day, the Hall of Famers were part of a red carpet parade down Sixth Avenue with the current players and met the media in the Hotel Intercontinental. Many of the legends admitted they were struggling to come to grips with the end for one of the game's most storied ballparks.

"I can't believe and I'll never comprehend not being able to walk into Yankee Stadium ever again," said Gossage, the former Yankees closer and 2008 Hall of Fame inductee. "Too much has gone on there over the years to not be saddened by not ever being able to go there again. I can't believe it. I can't imagine not having home plate where home plate should be.

"It's not going to be the ground Babe [Ruth] played on, and Lou [Gehrig] and [Joe] DiMaggio and Mickey [Mantle]. I wish when they tear the old one [down], they could take the new one, roll it over like a toy and pop it down where it should be. They needed a new stadium and I understand. But it's very, very sad to me."

The Hall of Famers filled a ballroom at the hotel, swapping stories about the old yard that mostly revolved around many of their playoff battles in the stadium. Former home run king Hank Aaron's first World Series was against the Yankees in 1957 while with the Milwaukee Braves.

"It was a ballpark that scared the hell out of you," Aaron said with a laugh. "Everybody said the shadows would come and you wouldn't be able to pick up the ball in the afternoon. You know you have Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and all those Hall of Famers who played there.

"You felt that if you went to the ninth inning and you weren't five or six runs ahead, Babe Ruth was going to show up to blow a ball out of the stadium."

Former San Diego star Tony Gwynn played only two games in the stadium -- Games One and Two of the Yankees' sweep of the Padres in the 1998 Series.

"Workout day before the opener, I went straight to the monuments in left field," Gwynn said. "A bunch of us took the subway here. Everyone went to the locker room but my son and I went the other way to the monuments. We looked at the retired numbers. We walked through the bullpen, down the line, into the dugout. I remember telling my son that you could feel the history."

Baltimore ironman Cal Ripken Jr. quickly recalled the 1996 ALCS opener that turned on a disputed Derek Jeter home run pulled into the stands by a 12-year-old Jeffrey Maier.

"It's a special environment. They're right on top of you," Ripken said. "And it went even deeper in October.

"I remember Jeffrey Maier's catch and it's not that I blame him. I look more to the umpire missing the call than Jeffrey being excited about the play. I don't begrudge what happened. Ultimately, it was great to compete here on that stage."

What did Tommy Lasorda remember most? Well, he certainly liked clinching the 1981 World Series here with the Dodgers. And he's famous for a long rhubarb over an interference play centered on Jackson during the 1978 Series. But Lasorda said it would be impossible to pick out just one thing.

"Asking my best memory here is tough because you see so many things," Lasorda said, catching the eye of Dick Williams at the next table to make sure his fellow manager heard the punch line to come. "It's like saying, 'What's the best steak you've eaten? What's your best plate of pasta?' How the hell do I know? I just eat every one of them."

But through all the laughs and jokes, Gossage's words rung true with several other legends.

"I'm worried it's going to be pretty sterile at the new place because they're going to have to start all the memories from scratch," said former Yankee Wade Boggs, best remembered in New York for his ride atop an NYPD horse after the 1996 Series clincher. "You're not standing in the same place Babe Ruth stood, or Lou Gehrig or all the greats. All the dirt is going to be fresh and new. So even though it's a new beginning, it's definitely sad."

