LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Model trains roll to Buffalo for annual hobbyists show

Downtown Buffalo will become a railroad hub again next week as model train hobbyists from the Lionel Collectors Club of America chuff into Adam's Mark Hotel for their annual convention Sunday through July 26.

On display in the lobby from late July 23 through July 26 will be the large, holiday-themed model train layout from the museum in New York City's Grand Central Station. Lionel will ship it to the hotel and install it. It will be open to the public without charge.

Also on display for free will be the large modular O-gauge train layout from the Pittsburgh Area Independent Hi-Railers Club. The train trade show on July 26 will be free for kids under 18 if accompanied by an adult paying a $7 admission fee. For a $2 discount coupon plus other information, visit www.lionelcollectors.org.

***

ECC ranked in top 100 in associate degrees

Erie Community College is among the Top 100 producers of associate degrees in the country, according to new rankings recently released by a higher-education publication.

ECC was ranked No. 46 on the list compiled by Community College Week, a biweekly publication. The college produced 1,670 degrees in 2006-07, the academic year on which the rankings are based. Last year, ECC ranked No. 34, producing 1,790 associate degrees.

***

Scholarships available for social work classes

Scholarships are available for staff members of nonprofit human service agencies in Erie and Niagara counties for courses at the University at Buffalo to help them improve their administrative skills. The courses are open to those working in organizations that help children and teens affected by mental illness, substance abuse or developmental disabilities.

The Administrative Management Certification Program will start in September with four workshops. For registration and scholarship application information, call 829-3939, Ext. 162; e-mail sw-ce@buffalo.edu; or visit www.socialwork.buffalo.edu/conted.