EVERYBODY'S COLUMN / Letters from our readers

School Board members setting a lousy example

I was disgusted by the decision of the Buffalo Board of Education to refuse to discipline anybody involved in the McKinley High School fiasco where a student was illegally suspended without due process for seven weeks. The five board members who abstained from taking any position, ducked the roll call or voted against this resolution should be ashamed of themselves for failing to provide the oversight demanded by their constituents. What example are these so-called leaders setting for the students and residents of the city when they refuse to find the integrity to punish wrongdoing because it would be hard, expensive or cost money?

Perhaps the saddest part was the fact that one board member believes that paying $200,000 to punish those involved could result in the closing of schools. I find it hard to believe that with an annual budget of half a billion dollars, that it would be impossible for the district to reallocate less than 0.03 percent of its funds without closing a school. It seems to have no problem transferring funds to respond to rising fuel prices, unexpected emergencies or other budgetary overruns. This member's statement was either disingenuous or horribly ignorant of the magnitude of district finances.

Schools and elected officials are critical parts of the foundation in any community. With the state of both in Buffalo, is it any wonder that the city is hemorrhaging taxpayers?

Robert Gerrish

Buffalo

Refusal to discipline principal is appalling

The article titled, "McKinley discipline matter is dropped," in the July 2 News made me angry. I wonder how other Buffalo school parents feel about the Board of Education? Each member has been elected to look out for the best interests of our children and to help support the best education possible. I find it difficult to believe that after spending so much money on investigations and "special" educational counsel, no one will be held responsible for the bullying of a child.

I have watched the Board of Education in action on television. The meetings are rancorous, the members are rude to each other and they don't seem to even understand Robert's Rules of Order. If my children's education weren't at stake, I would find the members' antics hilarious. Unfortunately, we have entrusted these folks to hire a superintendent who has proven to be divisive and, when it comes to personnel, ineffective. Regardless of how many retreats the board members are treated to, I don't believe they will be able to move past the McKinley debacle without publicly censuring the employees involved.

Katherine Shands Haq

Buffalo

It's time for the board to step up to the plate

What special powers does Crystal Barton possess that prevent the Buffalo School Board from disciplining her? Her abuse of power and failure to account for her actions and decisions would be grounds for dismissal in the real world. It is time for the board members to step up to the plate and demand a viable response and to disclose it to the public. Why is the board handing this off to the State Education Department? Is it afraid of her? Shouldn't it be the other way around?

Marcia Gliss

Elma

Superintendent, board have let the public down

It was preposterous that Superintendent James Williams and the School Board voted not to take any action against Crystal Barton, the principal at McKinley High. Her problems began in the 1990s and here it is, 2008, with more problems. I find this appalling. Maybe they think Barton is above the law and she walks on water. There is a phrase that has been used for over 100 years -- birds of a feather flock together in all kinds of weather. I think that is crystal clear!

Delores Bradley

Williamsville

No one's being forced to buy lottery tickets

Just when I thought I had read it all, the breaking story -- poor people buy lottery tickets! And not just any tickets, but those with the lowest payouts. While The News' solution is predictable -- a more "progressive" tax on the rich -- there are a couple of drawbacks to that as I see it.

New Yorkers already pay some of the highest taxes in the nation. Do you think we're going to lure businesses here by making those taxes even higher? Secondly, there is no way that Albany would replace the Lotto with a new tax. It would just take both of them and waste even more of our money. Unless memory fails, Lotto at its inception was supposed to eliminate school taxes altogether. We all see how well that worked.

Instead of penalizing people who have nothing to do with the problem, let's arrest whoever is forcing the poor down to these stores and twisting their arms until they buy tickets they can't afford. And yes, to answer the inevitable flood of letters, I lived most of my life on the lower West Side.

Tim Delano

Hamburg

Reverend should advise people to stop playing

Regarding the June 30 front-page article involving smaller lottery payouts in poor areas, the Rev. Darius Pridgen states that this is "a travesty." Shouldn't Pridgen be advising his congregation to avoid the lottery (i.e. gambling) altogether, since, no matter how high the payout, people are going to lose?

Donald R. Barber

Fillmore

More money for schools won't solve this problem

I agree with Rod Watson, who stated in his June 26 column that "Education is the only way to beat the lottery." Truly, education is the key to success in life. Where he loses me is how he twists reality to fit his "always a victim" philosophy. Watson thinks that one of the reasons the poor spend and lose more money on the lottery is because "poor schools provide such a lousy education . . ."

No matter how rich a school district is, if students come ill prepared to learn and lack parental involvement, their prospects of learning are dim. More money for schools is not the answer. Whenever I hear that argument I remember what Jesse Jackson said many years ago. To paraphrase: It doesn't matter if you have an old textbook or a new one if you open neither.

Paul Weslow

Angola

Public employees drive state's economic engine

Reading Douglas Turner's July 7 column on the evils of public employee unions provides only one viewpoint of the issue. Turner neglects to point out that the Taylor Law was originally passed to block the unions' ability to disrupt critically needed services public employees provide.

In return, the unions were given protections under the law in order that they could adequately represent and protect their members. Through smart and judicious application of these protections, the unions have acquired and retained good benefits for their members.

Now, opponents of these unions want to undermine these benefits by posing them as detrimental to the state economy when exactly the opposite is true. The economic engine of the state is driven to a great extent by the ability of all union employees, both public and private, to spend discretionary money on things other than the bare necessities.

If not for public employee unions, the soup lines would be much longer due to the reduction in personnel and services provided by social workers, teachers, highway workers, prison guards and many others. Many underprivileged and poor families with children would suffer terribly without the help that public services provide.

If not for these unions, public employees would be in the same boat as non-union private employees -- earning minimum wages, no benefits, no retirement and in constant fear of losing their jobs. By the way, I am not a member of any public union.

Rich Locicero

Salamanca

Unions aren't to blame for economic downturn

I read with dismay Douglas Turner's column in the July 7 News. He is usually well informed, but by unfairly contrasting apparently right-to-work Virginia with New York, he misses the boat entirely. Public employees who provide essential services and carry on the functions of government are not the problem, nor is it the Taylor Law in our state. How short a memory, in light of the sacrifices of public employees who gave their all on Sept. 11, 2001.

Incredibly, he calls for privatizing services, while he ignores the realities of the true cost to taxpayers of such services, as the new Congress is exposing daily. Clearly, Turner should turn his attention to the true culprits who have led to a downturn in our nation's economy, which has led to bread lines and mismanagement, rather than blame our dedicated public employees.

John Orlando

President, AFSCME Local 1095,

AFL-CIO, Erie County Blue

Collar Employees Union

Innocent animals should not be killed

In regard to Lackawanna Animal Control Officer Fred Grasso, who allegedly shot and killed a mother cat and her two kittens, if he is indeed proven guilty, he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for such an unbelievably cruel act on those innocent, defenseless animals. He should be fined and spend some time in jail. His pistol permit should also be revoked.

Personally I can come up with a much better punishment for him, but we should be a civilized society, shouldn't we?

As for Grasso's two "fuzzy defenders" outside court, I seriously feel they need some counseling.

Joseph M. Tomasulo

Newfane

Editorial on guns was way off target

The News editorial regarding the Supreme Court's decision on the Second Amendment was way off target. The court ruled that Washington, D.C.'s 32-year ban on handgun ownership was unconstitutional because it was not a reasonable "regulation" but a prohibition on an individual's right to bear arms.

Yet The News writes it was a "fair argument" that the ban "amounted to reasonable regulation in a particularly violent city." Indeed, Washington, D.C., for many years during the ban earned the title "Murder Capital of America."

And why not? The city fathers assured criminals that good, decent citizens were disarmed while the criminals, armed to the teeth, laughed at the stupid gun law and ignored it like they do all laws.

Marshall J. Brown

Holland