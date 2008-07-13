A better self is lost and found

It's unfortunate that the title of Kerry Cohen's memoir, "Loose Girl: A Memoir of Promiscuity," could mislead readers into thinking they're in for a literary peep show full of gratuitous sex and the kind of sordid details that can only be uncovered by junk journalists and paparazzi.

There is nothing even remotely titillating about the book, and that is only one of the many good things that can be said about it.

In "Loose Girl," Cohen recounts with heartbreaking matter-of-factness the grim, downward trajectory her life takes between the age of 11, when she first discovers that she can use her body to attract attention, and her late 20s, when she finally gains a measure of control over her self-destructive impulses.

Although Cohen grows up in an affluent but discipline-free New Jersey household, her silver-spoon existence tarnished when her needy, self-absorbed mother moved to the Philippines to attend medical school. Left in the lax care of a distracted, overindulgent and immature father, Cohen turnes elsewhere for attention and validation. With little of either coming from her friendships -- she never feels equal to her girlfriends -- she resorts to one-night-stands, and the momentary affirmation they provide.

She becomes addicted not to the physical sensation of sex, but to the fleeting feeling of self-worth she derives from affectionless hook-ups. Like any addict, she returns to the behavior again and again, even after she realizes that doing so makes her feel more worthless than before.

Cohen's tale is terrifying, and not just because it unfolds in the New York City of the '80s, at a time when pregnancy and STDs were still risks of capricious sex, and AIDS had become a death notice across all demographics. That Cohen gets through some 40 encounters having only been raped once, and having contracted just one STD, is a miracle.

It is also scary in the way it depicts the young Cohen's profound emotional emptiness. When she describes her passionless encounters, it is as if she is ticking off the intersections she drives through on her way home to work.

Cohen tells much of her story with such cool detachment that when her growing self-awareness and insight begin to rise to the book's surface, the deep emotional undercurrent of the story becomes more clear.

Cohen never veers to the sort of boo-hoo sadness and self-pity other books of its ilk do. Rather, the horrifying reality of her suffering builds so subtly that the intensity of it comes almost as a surprise.

Though it takes up far less space in the book than her downward spiral, Cohen's upward struggle toward self-regard is no less moving. She redefines herself: as a therapist, a mother, a wife and a person with healthy self-regard. But she doesn't sugar-coat it; like any recovered addict, she has to choose each day to keep fighting for herself.

Throughout the book, Cohen makes us ask ourselves the question: How many of us have been hiding pasts similar to hers? How many of us have chosen this route to self-esteem over better-publicized eating disorders and drug abuse?

With such a strong message against self-abnegation, "Loose Girl" makes a perfect companion book to Mary Pipher's "Reviving Ophelia." Together, they are must-reading for anyone who has ever known, or been, a teenage girl. As a pair, they tell a cautionary tale we shouldn't be afraid to share with our young daughters, nieces, granddaughters and friends.

On its own, "Loose Girl" should inspire a lot of us to reconsider the loose girls we have known, and recognize them for what they really were: lost girls.

Barbara Sullivan is a News copy editor.

***

Loose Girl: A Memoir of Promiscuity

By Kerry Cohen

Hyperion

224 pages, $21.95